The US dollar edged lower on Friday, slipping from its strongest level in 19 months, though it remains on course for a fourth straight weekly gain.

A deepening equity sell-off, driven by doubts over the returns on heavy AI spending, has pushed investors into government bonds and taken yields across the curve to a one-week low, weighing on the dollar in the process.

Monetary policy still offers a cushion to the dollar and yields. After a run of hawkish remarks from officials, markets priced a quarter-point Federal Reserve hike in December and several more increases through 2027.

While Governor Christopher Waller argued for a more forceful response to inflation earlier in the week, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Anna Paulson both reinforced the need for a restrictive monetary policy. With December already priced in, further support for yields would need additional signs that the pace of hikes is picking up.

Looking ahead, the greenback is likely to stay close to its recent highs while Fed tightening bets hold. A hawkish tone from Fed speakers or a firm consumer confidence reading could lift yields and help it recover lost ground. A weak reading could trim tightening expectations for next year and extend the pullback.

Geopolitical developments could also set the tone for the dollar and yields. Renewed escalation in the Middle East, or fading hopes for peace, would probably push oil higher and support the dollar through both safe-haven demand and inflation concerns.

Elsewhere, Japan’s core inflation remained above the 2% target in October, strengthening the case for a Bank of Japan hike in December. Together with the risk of intervention from Tokyo as the yen approaches 160 per dollar, this limits the dollar’s upside against the yen in the short term. In Europe, political strain in France and Spain keeps the euro near multi-month lows. A clear endorsement of a December ECB hike from Lagarde could narrow the dollar’s edge.