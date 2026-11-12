‘We must be prepared for Russia to cross the nuclear threshold’: Stark warning to NATO as risk of war grows

NATO allies must be prepared for Russia to cross the nuclear threshold if a shooting war breaks out between Moscow and the alliance, one of Norway’s leading intelligence figures has warned, as growing tensions in northern Europe raise the stakes of a confrontation.

Kristin Ven Bruusgaard, director of the Norwegian Intelligence School and a specialist in Russian nuclear strategy, said it might not be possible to prevent escalation once a crisis develops into open conflict.

Speaking aboard HMS Prince of Wales at the Atlantic Future Forum in Oslo, she warned that Russia’s military doctrine gave nuclear weapons a potentially significant role in an all-out confrontation with NATO.

“We need to be basically prepared for Russia also actually crossing the nuclear threshold in the event that we get into a sort of a firing war,” she said.

Her comments underline the challenge facing Western governments as they seek to deter Russian aggression without triggering a wider conflict. Bruusgaard was responding to a question about how allies could impose costs on Moscow while managing the risk of escalation.

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She argued that NATO should also be having a more open discussion about its response to attacks below the threshold of conventional war. The absence of a significant response from the alliance, she suggested, could be helping to sustain Russia’s campaign of sub-threshold aggression.

“I think that we should be having that discussion even more actively and perhaps even more openly,” she said.

Bruusgaard also highlighted the strategic importance of the High North, where Russia’s Northern Fleet hosts much of the country’s secure second-strike nuclear capability — the ability to retaliate with nuclear weapons after an initial attack.

That capability has helped keep tensions in the region relatively contained, she said. But in a major crisis, the area would quickly become vital to Moscow, potentially transforming the military dynamics.

She warned that Russia’s reliance on nuclear and unconventional tools for coercion, compared with NATO’s conventional military strength, created a dangerous asymmetry and the potential for miscalculation.

“We don’t necessarily know exactly where our own red lines are,” she said.

However, Bruusgaard cautioned against assuming Moscow regarded NATO unity as easily broken. Her impression was that Russia remained concerned about the alliance and would need considerable reason to conclude it would not respond to an attack.

She also argued that bilateral security arrangements, including Lunna House, strengthened NATO by forcing Russia to consider the possibility of robust responses from individual allies or smaller groups of countries.

Britain’s continuous at-sea nuclear deterrent and its commitment of nuclear forces to NATO provided an additional layer of deterrence, she said.

Vice-Admiral Rune Andersen, chief of the Norwegian Joint Headquarters, told the same panel that allies needed to relearn the art of deterrence and escalation management in the north.

The warnings come as British defence chiefs have also raised concerns about the growing Russian threat to the UK. For NATO, the challenge is increasingly to demonstrate that it can respond decisively to aggression while remaining prepared for the possibility that a confrontation could escalate far beyond conventional warfare.