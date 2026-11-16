Pensioners in their 90s face first-ever tax demands as frozen thresholds drag elderly into HMRC net

Pensioners in their 80s, 90s and even 100s are being sent tax returns for the first time in their lives as frozen income tax thresholds pull increasing numbers into the tax system, MPs have warned.

The Treasury Committee heard that elderly and vulnerable people, many of whom have had their tax affairs managed automatically for decades, are now receiving demands from HM Revenue & Customs that they may struggle to understand or answer.

Dame Harriett Baldwin, a Conservative member of the committee, challenged Chancellor John Healey over the impact of the government’s decision to maintain the freeze on income tax thresholds, warning that the policy was exposing some of the most vulnerable pensioners to an unfamiliar and potentially distressing bureaucracy.

She cited Office for Budget Responsibility analysis showing that keeping thresholds frozen would draw substantially more people into higher tax bands and the Self Assessment system over the coming years.

“With more and more people being asked to fill out a self-assessment form … there will be people over the age of 80, 90 or 100 being sent self-assessment forms for the very first time in their lives,” Baldwin said.

She questioned whether it was appropriate for someone living in a care home with dementia to receive a tax return and face the prospect of having to navigate the process without support.

The issue is likely to become more pressing because the Chancellor left the thresholds unchanged in October’s Budget. The freeze, introduced in 2022, is scheduled to continue until 2031.

The personal allowance — the amount people can earn before paying income tax — remains £12,570. The 40 per cent higher-rate threshold is fixed at £50,270, while the 45 per cent additional rate begins at £125,140.

As wages, pensions and other incomes rise over time, more people are drawn into paying tax or into higher bands without any formal increase in headline rates. This so-called fiscal drag also increases the number of taxpayers who may need to complete Self Assessment returns.

Baldwin described the case of a widow in her 90s living in a care home who had been contacted by HMRC despite being unable to cope with the demands.

She pressed Healey on what safeguards should apply where a taxpayer has dementia or lacks the mental capacity to respond to official requests.

The Chancellor agreed that it would be wrong for someone in such circumstances to be left to deal with the process unaided, but defended HMRC’s ability to pursue people who could pay their tax debts but refused to do so.

He said the tax authority should be credited with having experience of handling sensitive cases, while acknowledging that MPs should challenge it when the system gets things wrong.

The exchange comes amid wider concern over HMRC’s expanding enforcement powers, including provisions allowing it in certain circumstances to recover money directly from taxpayers’ bank accounts.

Baldwin warned that the growing number of people caught by fiscal drag made robust protections increasingly important.

Committee chair Dame Meg Hillier said the Financial Secretary to the Treasury, who chairs HMRC’s board, would face questions at a forthcoming hearing on statutory safeguards for vulnerable taxpayers.

The political dilemma is becoming harder to ignore: a prolonged tax freeze is raising revenue by bringing more people into the system, but it is also exposing elderly people with limited capacity to demands they have never previously faced. MPs are now pressing ministers to ensure that the pursuit of unpaid tax does not become a source of distress for those least able to defend themselves.