Small businesses face HMRC crackdown as late payments leave thousands struggling to meet tax bills

Nearly four in 10 small firms say they would struggle to pay their next VAT or Corporation Tax bill, exposing a cash-flow crisis the Budget’s tax measures have done little to address.

Small businesses have been given fresh reasons to invest and expand in the Budget, but a growing late-payment problem threatens to undermine those incentives, with almost four in 10 firms warning they would struggle to meet their next tax bill.

The government has handed HMRC new powers to pursue overdue tax, while offering a series of measures intended to support smaller businesses. Yet for companies waiting weeks or months for customers to settle invoices, the central problem remains unresolved: tax deadlines do not move simply because payments have not arrived.

Research from business finance provider Capify found that 39 per cent of small businesses would struggle to pay their next VAT or Corporation Tax bill. Its latest Business Confidence Report also found that 86 per cent of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) said late payments had at least some impact on their operations, with a third reporting that delays had increased over the past year.

The Budget did offer some relief. The tax-free trading allowance will triple to £3,000, making it easier for people to earn additional income, while the first-year capital allowance will rise from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. A two-year business rates freeze for high-street firms also provides some certainty for retailers and other premises-based businesses.

John Rozenbroek, managing director of Capify, welcomed the measures but warned that they would not resolve the underlying cash-flow pressures facing employers.

“The good news is that tripling the tax-free trading allowance to £3,000 makes it easier to start something on the side. Raising the first-year allowance from 40% to 50% gives existing firms a reason to invest in equipment.”

“A two-year freeze on business rates for high-street firms is exactly the kind of certainty we asked for.”

But rising employment costs and persistent energy bills continue to squeeze margins. The National Living Wage is increasing by 3.9 per cent, adding to the costs facing employers already struggling to plan recruitment and investment.

Small businesses simply can’t make confident decisions about hiring and investment if taxes, employment costs and support keep changing the way they have been.

Rozenbroek said the government’s tougher approach to tax collection risked overlooking why otherwise viable businesses fell behind.

It’s fair that HMRC wants tax paid on time, and moving self-assessment to smaller, more regular payments from 2029 should help. But the Budget hasn’t dealt with why so many small businesses fall behind in the first place. The reality is they’re waiting to be paid themselves.”

“Customers may pay late, but payroll, tax bills and suppliers do not move with them.”

The concern is that firms can be profitable on paper but lack the cash available to meet immediate liabilities. Delayed invoices can leave businesses unable to pay staff, suppliers or HMRC, even when they are owed money for completed work.

Rozenbroek called for larger companies and public-sector organisations to face stronger payment standards, alongside better access to finance for viable SMEs waiting for invoices to clear.

His advice to business owners is to prepare for tax liabilities before expected customer payments arrive.

Start planning for your next tax bill now, not when the invoice you’re relying on finally lands in your account. If you’ve been holding off on buying equipment, the bigger first-year allowance makes it worth revisiting.”

“A profitable business should never have to miss an opportunity just because a customer paid 30 or 60 days late.”

He added that better payment practices and responsible finance were essential if smaller firms were to invest and grow rather than simply survive from one tax deadline to the next.