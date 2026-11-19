Britain’s businesses are facing a record wave of financial distress, with almost three-quarters of a million companies under significant pressure despite signs that the number approaching outright failure is beginning to ease.

A record 738,144 UK businesses were in significant financial distress in the third quarter of 2026, according to BTG’s Red Flag Alert data. The figures underline the fragility of corporate finances as companies contend with tight margins, late payments, rising operating costs and mounting liabilities.

The warning comes even as the most severe cases have declined. The number of businesses in critical distress — the category closest to failure — fell by 20.7 per cent year on year. Allianz Trade also forecasts that insolvencies will decline by 4 per cent this year.

But the improvement offers limited reassurance. Business failures are still expected to remain 21 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that the pressure on companies is far from over.

Keira Stone, chief executive of Kingsley Bond Solicitors, said businesses risked drawing the wrong conclusions from the fall in critical distress, particularly if they assumed that improving insolvency figures meant their own financial vulnerabilities had disappeared.

“It is encouraging to see fewer businesses entering the most serious stages of financial distress, but that doesn’t mean the pressure has disappeared,” she said. “Many companies are still operating with very little financial headroom.”

For companies dependent on a handful of major customers, a delayed payment can quickly become a serious problem. An unexpected bill or a supplier increasing prices can further erode already narrow margins, leaving directors with little room to absorb a financial shock.

Stone urged businesses to identify weaknesses before creditors begin demanding payment or cash flow becomes critical. She outlined five areas where companies can strengthen their financial and legal defences.

The first is to get control of unpaid invoices.

Late payment remains an immediate threat, particularly for smaller businesses reliant on a limited number of customers. Companies should have clear procedures for issuing invoices, monitoring payment deadlines and pursuing overdue accounts.

Under the Late Payment of Commercial Debts (Interest) Act 1998, businesses may be entitled to claim statutory interest and fixed compensation on qualifying overdue commercial debts. Acting quickly can improve the prospect of recovering money before a customer’s own financial position deteriorates.

The second is to examine the protection offered by commercial contracts.

Agreements with customers and suppliers can provide important safeguards, but businesses need to understand the precise rights they have when a counterparty runs into difficulty.

A properly drafted retention of title clause, for example, may allow a supplier to recover goods for which it has not been paid, provided the clause has been effectively incorporated into the contract and its conditions can be satisfied.

There are also limits on what suppliers can do when a customer enters insolvency. The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 restricts, in many circumstances, the ability of suppliers to terminate contracts for goods or services simply because a customer has entered a relevant insolvency procedure.

Payment terms, credit limits and termination provisions therefore need to be reviewed before financial trouble emerges.

The third is to approach HM Revenue & Customs before tax arrears become unmanageable.

Companies struggling to meet tax bills may be able to negotiate a Time to Pay arrangement, allowing liabilities to be settled in instalments rather than immediately.

Such agreements are not automatic. HMRC will generally assess a company’s financial position, including income, expenditure, outstanding liabilities and its ability to maintain repayments. Interest continues to accrue on outstanding amounts, making it important to agree a realistic schedule and understand the total cost.

Property costs represent a fourth potential pressure point.

Rent, business rates and other premises-related expenditure can become increasingly difficult to sustain when demand weakens or operating costs rise. Businesses should review their property commitments and consider whether renegotiating, downsizing or relocating could reduce overheads.

Qualifying retail, hospitality and leisure properties in England will benefit from caps on business rates increases at CPI inflation in 2027-28 and 2028-29. From April 2027, properties in those sectors with a rateable value of £18,000 or less will also receive full small business rates relief.

Companies considering a move should examine their leases carefully. A break clause may offer a route out of an expensive property commitment, but missing a notice deadline or failing to satisfy its conditions could leave a business locked into the agreement.

Finally, directors should consider restructuring or funding options while they still have choices.

A rolling cash-flow forecast covering at least three to six months can expose potential shortfalls and identify liabilities before they become urgent. Businesses may then be able to seek additional funding, renegotiate creditor terms, attract investors or sell non-core assets.

Waiting until payments have been missed or creditors have begun taking action can make those options harder to secure.

Directors must also understand their legal responsibilities when a company approaches insolvency. Early professional advice can help establish which restructuring options remain available, protect creditors’ interests and reduce the risk of decisions being challenged later.

Stone said financial pressure did not automatically mean a business was heading for collapse. But she warned that the timing of a response could determine whether a company recovered or ran out of room to manoeuvre.

“Businesses that seek advice while they still have options are generally in a much stronger position than those that wait until they have run out of room to manoeuvre,” she said.

With significant distress at record levels, the message for directors is stark: falling insolvencies are no guarantee of safety. For companies operating without financial reserves, preparation may prove as important as profitability.