GE Aerospace lands £57m Prestwick boost with 150 new jobs

GE Aerospace is investing £57 million in its aircraft maintenance operations at Prestwick Airport, with the expansion expected to create 150 jobs over five years and strengthen Scotland’s position in the global aerospace industry.

The project will see the aerospace giant spend £30 million modernising its maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in South Ayrshire, including the construction of a new 55,000 sq ft building designed to increase capacity and improve operational efficiency.

The investment is being supported by £27 million from the Ayrshire Growth Deal, alongside a planned £6 million contribution from Scottish Enterprise.

Work is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2028, as GE Aerospace prepares its Prestwick operation to meet future demand from customers across its commercial maintenance network.

Andy Prow, site leader at GE Aerospace in Prestwick, said the expansion demonstrated the company’s long-term commitment to the site and its workforce.

“This investment reflects GE Aerospace’s commitment to our customers and to the future of our Prestwick site,” he said.

“By expanding and modernising the facility with the help of government partners, we are improving capacity, operational flow and readiness for future demand, while helping hire and train additional workers from the area.”

The expansion represents a significant development for Ayrshire’s advanced manufacturing sector, with the prospect of additional skilled employment and new opportunities for engineers entering the industry.

South Ayrshire Council leader Brian Connolly described the project as a “major milestone” for the Ayrshire Growth Deal, arguing that it would deliver benefits for both the regional and national economies.

“The investment will retain high value skilled jobs, attract talent to the sector and reinforce Prestwick’s position as a leading UK aerospace location, while creating attractive career opportunities for future generations in local STEM industries,” he said.

The announcement also includes a £75,000 donation from GE Aerospace to Ayrshire College to fund new training equipment for approximately 150 students and apprentices.

The funding will support practical training and the delivery of a course intended to prepare students for careers across the wider aerospace industry, helping develop the skills required to sustain the sector’s future workforce.

UK Government minister for Scotland Melanie Ward said public investment was helping to unlock private-sector spending and support skilled employment.

“With more than £18 million of UK Government funding we are unlocking private sector investment, boosting skilled jobs and helping drive good growth in every Scottish postcode,” she said.

Ward added that the UK Government was investing £32 million through the Ayrshire Growth Deal to support the Prestwick aerospace cluster and help secure a long-term future for the airport.

Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth also welcomed the expansion, describing it as a boost for the local economy and a vote of confidence in Scotland’s engineering workforce.

Through its £103 million commitment to the Ayrshire Growth Deal, the Scottish Government will continue working with partners to strengthen regional economic activity, create employment and support industrial growth, she said.

Scottish Enterprise said the investment would build on decades of engineering expertise at Prestwick and the facility’s role within GE Aerospace’s international operations.

Reuben Aitken, managing director for investment and international at Scottish Enterprise, said the expansion would improve productivity, strengthen the site’s competitiveness and increase its contribution to Scottish exports.

The project underlines the importance of aerospace manufacturing and maintenance to Scotland’s industrial base, with Prestwick seeking to attract further investment by drawing on its established engineering skills and supply-chain capabilities.

For Ayrshire, the planned 150 jobs and expanded training provision offer a route to new technical careers, while the upgraded facility is intended to position GE Aerospace to handle growing demand from commercial aviation customers.

With construction due to finish in early 2028, the investment will now be measured against its ability to deliver the promised employment, expand maintenance capacity and reinforce Prestwick’s role in the international aerospace market.