End-to-end management of complex projects: Yurii Nikolov on how a full-cycle methodology is transforming the construction and manufacturing sectors

It is no secret that today’s industrial construction, development, and renovation markets are facing a systemic efficiency crisis. Large-scale construction and manufacturing projects often exceed their initial budgets or face delays in commissioning. One of the key reasons is the fragmentation of processes: designers, work crews, equipment suppliers, and commercial teams operate independently of one another. Investors and clients are left to coordinate dozens of contractors themselves, which can lead to engineering errors, downtime, and additional financial costs.

The introduction of a full-cycle project management methodology has emerged as a solution to this problem. This approach requires project leaders to possess a broad range of competencies and the ability to assume full responsibility for a project—from site audits, the dismantling of unsafe infrastructure, and the in-house design and engineering of equipment to machine commissioning and the development of a commercial network.

One of the innovators to have perfected this model is Yurii Nikolov, entrepreneur and project manager at Yasmadafix LLC. With more than 30 years of experience in reinforced-concrete construction, woodworking, the agro-industrial sector, and remodelling, he has developed his own end-to-end management system. His approach enables complex facilities to be launched from the ground up, production costs to be optimized, and businesses to achieve full operational autonomy. We met with Yurii to discuss how his engineering and management solutions are transforming projects on an international scale.

Yurii, in professional circles, you are known as an advocate of maintaining full control over a project. What is the essence of your management methodology?

The main idea is to completely eliminate the gap between design, construction, and operation. When I take on a project, I am responsible for the entire cycle: from site audits and the demolition of old structures to commissioning production lines, selecting personnel, and building out the sales operation. Once the technological process has been fully established and trained specialists are in place at key stages, the project becomes self-sustaining, allowing me to take that experience and scale it further.

Your work includes many examples of implementing unconventional engineering solutions. Could you tell us about the construction and industrial projects where this approach has proven effective.

Yes, of course. I started by gaining extensive hands-on experience across the entire construction process—from turnkey foundation construction to final finishing work. At one point, there was a shortage of modern materials on the market. So I simply studied the relevant technical regulations and GOST standards and used them to design and assemble my own equipment for producing foam concrete, which was then used in monolithic residential construction. The key point is this: if the market does not offer a ready-made solution, you have to create one yourself. It works!

Later, we implemented a major industrial project to construct a joinery and furniture manufacturing complex covering almost 2,000 square meters. We demolished an unsafe building, constructed a new production facility, and I personally oversaw the selection, delivery, installation, and commissioning of the equipment for a production line manufacturing doors and cabinet furniture. At another facility, we established a workshop producing premium interior doors, and our products were successfully showcased at specialized trade exhibitions in Odesa.

And how did these competencies lead you to the idea of launching an independent business producing wooden architectural structures?

In fact, it all happened quite naturally. I launched a business producing small architectural structures and landscaping elements for backyards, including pergolas, gazebos, and children’s play structures. At the time, we essentially filled a niche for complex, bespoke projects: clients would bring us custom architectural designs that standard manufacturers were unwilling to take on, and my team would bring them to life on a turnkey basis. This earned us a strong reputation in the market and ensured a steady flow of clients.

You have spent more than 10 years of your career in the agro-industrial sector. What results have you achieved through end-to-end management in this field?

It is a different field, of course. But the management principles remained the same. In the agricultural sector, we started by establishing a farm for 1,000 rabbits. To optimize costs, I decided to develop our own feed formulations, which led to the construction of our own production facility, complete with laboratory testing of the formulations.

At the same time, we became an official dealer of a major national grain company in Ukraine. By 2022, under my leadership, we had developed a large-scale project for a fully integrated poultry complex for 15,000 birds.

Since 2024, you have been developing a remodelling business in the United States. How does your background help you operate in the American market?

In the United States, Yasmadafix LLC provides a full range of remodelling services for residential and commercial spaces. The defining feature of this field is that the American market requires strict compliance with building standards and a high pace of execution. We take on the entire scope of work, including complete demolition, space reconfiguration, plumbing and electrical replacement, as well as the installation of decorative wall panels and custom lighting. And I can state with complete confidence that my experience managing large-scale projects enables us to deliver projects of any complexity without any complaints from clients, while ensuring steady revenue growth for the company.

Yurii, to conclude our conversation, what, in your view, is the role of a leader applying a full-cycle management methodology in transforming today’s construction and manufacturing sectors?

That is a good question. In my view, the key trend today is the shift from fragmented management to end-to-end accountability. A client does not need someone who simply coordinates schedules; they need a leader who is capable of personally engaging with equipment engineering, construction technology, and commercial operations. Only when a leader can personally oversee the entire journey—from the initial construction phase and machine design to commissioning and the development of a distribution network—does a project become resilient to any crisis. My goal today is to implement these standards of comprehensive engineering and demonstrate that a universal approach can make complex projects autonomous and profitable.

Yurii Nikolov’s professional history and practical experience offer a compelling example of how a combination of deep technical expertise and entrepreneurial boldness can reshape the way projects are managed. From independently designing engineering equipment for foam concrete production and constructing manufacturing facilities to building efficient production, commercial, and distribution systems, his career demonstrates a rare ability to turn complex challenges into functioning business systems. His professional journey shows that universal full-cycle management sets a new standard of reliability in the international market.