Europe’s skies gripped by bomb scares as six flights make emergency landings

A wave of bomb threats targeting passenger aircraft across Europe has forced multiple emergency landings, temporarily closed airports and triggered security investigations, including on two flights departing from the UK.

The latest incidents on Tuesday involved a LOT flight from Heathrow to Warsaw, a Ryanair service from Manchester to Spain and separate flights travelling from Copenhagen and Israel.

Warsaw-Modlin airport temporarily suspended operations after the LOT aircraft made an unscheduled landing following a report of a possible explosive device. The airport reopened around midday, but passengers and crew remained in the arrivals hall while specialist services examined the aircraft.

“We would like to inform you that air operations at Warsaw/Modlin Airport have been resumed,” the airport said in a statement.

It added that the relevant authorities were still inspecting the aircraft and that passengers and crew were waiting for further instructions.

The second UK-linked incident saw a Ryanair aircraft flying from Manchester make an emergency landing at Murcia airport in southern Spain after a bomb threat was reported.

Francisco Lucas, the Spanish government’s delegate in the region, said the Civil Guard had ruled out the presence of explosives following an inspection. The airport subsequently returned to normal operations.

A total of 114 passengers and seven crew members had disembarked, he said.

The incidents came amid a broader series of alerts affecting European aviation. An SAS flight travelling from Copenhagen to Warsaw landed at Warsaw-Chopin airport after a bomb threat was reported. The aircraft was checked, but the airport continued operating.

Separately, a plane arriving from Israel landed at Sofia airport after an explosive-device threat was received by email.

The latest alerts follow Monday’s diversion of a Wizz Air flight from London to Sofia, which was redirected to Budapest after receiving a bomb threat. Hungarian defence minister Romulusz Ruszin-Szendi confirmed the incident in a Facebook post.

The succession of incidents raises fresh concerns for airlines and airport operators, which must respond to every credible threat with inspections, passenger evacuations and operational restrictions, even when no explosives are ultimately found.

The disruption can quickly spread beyond the aircraft involved, affecting airport schedules, connecting services and passengers travelling across the continent.

Authorities have not established whether the threats are connected. Nor have they confirmed that any of the aircraft targeted contained explosives.

For airlines, the immediate challenge is to restore normal operations while ensuring that security procedures are followed. The incidents underline how even an unsubstantiated threat can bring parts of Europe’s tightly interconnected aviation network to a temporary standstill.