Posting staff to Florida: Driving rules UK firms miss

Florida is a common first stop for London firms opening a US office. The weather helps, and so do the flight links. What catches many employers out is the car. Almost every role there involves driving, and the rules differ sharply from home.

Most assignment plans cover visas, tax and housing in detail. Driving tends to get a single line. Yet a drink-driving arrest in Florida can take an employee off the road for months. Drivers in that position often turn to 5 Star Insurance FR-44 specialists for the high-liability cover the state demands before driving resumes. This article is general information, not legal advice.

Why should a London firm care about Florida roads?

Driving for work is already the largest safety risk many UK firms carry. Department for Transport figures for 2025 show 445 people were killed in collisions involving a working driver. That was 29% of all road deaths in Britain.

The policy debate is moving too. In September 2026, the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety asked for serious work-related road incidents to be more clearly included within the RIDDOR framework. The direction of travel is clear. Boards are expected to treat driving as a workplace hazard, wherever the road happens to be.

An overseas posting does not remove that duty. It adds a new legal system on top. Founders who have written about expanding to the US tend to stress entities, banking and visas. Few mention what happens when a manager borrows a hire car after a client dinner in Tampa.

Which licence and insurance rules apply after arrival?

Three Florida statutes shape the first weeks of an assignment:

The licence deadline. Section 322.031 generally requires a nonresident who takes a job in Florida to obtain a Florida driving licence within 30 days, if they drive on the state’s roads. There are exceptions, such as commuters holding another state’s licence. Property damage cover. Section 324.022 requires owners and operators to carry $10,000 of property damage liability for any one crash. Personal injury protection. Under section 627.736, PIP pays up to $10,000 in medical and disability benefits. It covers 80% of reasonable medical costs and 60% of lost income.

Those minimums are low by UK standards. A firm with a company car in Florida should look well beyond them. The same applies when staff are paid a car allowance and insure their own vehicles. A short guide to hiring in the US sets out the wider choice between a subsidiary and local contractors.

What happens after a DUI conviction in Florida?

Florida calls the offence DUI, and it treats it seriously. The Florida Department of Transportation says impaired driving is involved in about one-quarter of all motor vehicle deaths in the state.

Under section 316.193, a driver commits DUI with a blood-alcohol reading of 0.08 or more. The penalties rise with the reading and with repeat convictions. The key figures for a first offence are below.

Situation Fine Maximum jail term Other effect First conviction $500 to $1,000 6 months Licence revoked 180 days to 1 year First conviction at 0.15 or higher $1,000 to $2,000 9 months Ignition interlock for at least 6 months

The revocation periods come from section 322.28, which also sets a revocation of at least five years for a second conviction within five years. For an employer, the practical point is simple. An employee who needs a car for the job may be unable to do it for half a year or more.

How does FR-44 change the insurance picture?

Getting back on the road is not only a matter of waiting. Section 324.023 requires a driver convicted of DUI to carry much higher liability limits:

$100,000 for injury to or death of one person in a crash.

$300,000 for injury to or death of two or more people.

$50,000 for property damage in any one crash.

These limits apply for a minimum of three years.

Compare that with the $10,000 property damage floor for everyone else. The insurer proves the cover by filing an FR-44 certificate with the state. If the policy lapses, the driver can face a fresh suspension.

The cost lands on the driver in most cases, not the company. Still, the firm feels it. Assignments stall, replacement staff fly out, and client work slips.

Steps for HR and mobility teams before the flight

A short planning session before departure saves a lot of trouble later. These points are worth agreeing in writing:

Who arranges and pays for motor cover, and at what limits.

Whether the 30-day licence rule applies to this employee’s role.

A clear alcohol and driving policy for client entertaining.

What happens to the role if the employee loses their licence.

Who the employee should call if they are arrested.

Many firms already run telematics or driver checks on UK fleets. Extending the same standards abroad keeps the policy consistent. It also gives staff a clear message: the rules travel with them.

Where the employer’s duty ends and the driver’s begins

A firm cannot control what an employee does after hours. It can make the rules plain, set sensible insurance limits and plan for the worst case. Florida’s DUI regime is strict, and its recovery path runs on three-year timelines. Building that into the assignment plan costs little. Discovering it after an arrest costs far more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can a UK employee drive in Florida on a British licence?

It depends on the employee’s status. Section 322.031 generally requires a non-resident who takes a job in Florida to get a Florida licence within 30 days if they drive there. Check the employee’s exact status with an immigration or legal adviser.

What is the drink-drive limit in Florida?

Florida’s DUI statute uses a blood-alcohol level of 0.08. Higher penalties apply at 0.15 or above, including an ignition interlock for at least six months.

How long must FR-44 cover be kept?

Section 324.023 requires the higher limits for a minimum of three years. A lapse in cover can lead to a new suspension.

Does a company car policy cover an employee after a DUI?

That depends on the policy wording and the insurer. Insurers may review cover after a conviction. Employers should check their motor policy before an assignment starts, not after an incident.