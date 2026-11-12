‘Not all of them are innocent tourists’ as Finland demands EU crackdown on Russians entering Europe

Finland has urged the European Union to restrict tourist visas for Russian nationals, warning that Moscow could exploit the movement of apparently ordinary visitors to pursue hostile activities across the bloc.

Pasi Rajala, a Finnish state secretary, said Helsinki wanted the EU to limit the number of Russians allowed into the bloc, arguing that visa restrictions should form part of Europe’s response to the growing threat of hybrid warfare.

“We have hundreds of thousands of Russian tourists coming to the European Union, and I can promise you, not all of them are innocent tourists. So we need to stop that,” he told the Atlantic Future Forum in Oslo.

Speaking aboard the Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, Rajala described restrictions on tourist visas as another legal instrument European governments could use to counter Russian hostile activity.

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His warning comes as Finland has taken an increasingly hard line towards Moscow since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Helsinki closed its land border with Russia in late 2023 after accusing the Kremlin of orchestrating an influx of asylum seekers. Finnish forces have also boarded Russia-linked vessels suspected of damaging undersea communications cables.

Rajala said the threat extended well beyond Finland’s borders, with Russia deploying proxies across NATO and Europe and Iran also engaging in hostile activity. Governments, he warned, needed to recognise how their own citizens could be manipulated or influenced.

“Another point is that we really must brace for a very prolonged conflict,” he said.

Even if a peace agreement is reached in Ukraine, European countries must not assume the confrontation with Moscow is over, he added.

“We must be sure that we don’t drop the ball and we don’t pretend that the conflict will end with that.”

Rajala argued that identifying responsibility for hostile acts was important but insufficient on its own. Europe also needed to strengthen protection for critical infrastructure and build greater psychological and democratic resilience.

He warned that the continent faced a particularly difficult period ahead, with elections vulnerable to interference and manipulation.

“We’re heading to a very difficult election cycle in Europe, including my country,” he said.

The Finnish official also pointed to recent legal action against suspected cable sabotage. A Helsinki court had jailed the captain and a crew member of the Fitburg over damage to undersea infrastructure, he said, sending a message that such attacks would not go unpunished.