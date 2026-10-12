Farage goes for the jugular as ‘liar’ jibe explodes over Burnham pushing ‘Russia hoax’

Nigel Farage has launched a furious attack on Andy Burnham, branding the Prime Minister a “liar” after he claimed Russia interfered in the 2016 Brexit referendum, reigniting one of the most contentious political battles in modern British history.

The Reform UK leader dismissed the allegation as a “Russia hoax”, rejecting suggestions that foreign interference had tainted the historic vote to leave the European Union.

The confrontation follows Mr Burnham’s claim in a podcast interview that it was “clear” Russia had interfered in the referendum, raising fresh questions about the security of Britain’s democratic processes and the extent to which hostile states may have sought to influence the country’s political direction.

Asked whether the alleged interference had tainted the result, Mr Farage responded bluntly.

“The Prime Minister is a liar,” he said.

“There was no Russian interference, and the Russia hoax has run all the way through this.”

Mr Farage also defended Arron Banks, his friend and supporter, who faced a libel action brought by journalist Carole Cadwalladr over statements concerning his alleged links to Russia. Mr Banks won in the High Court.

Mr Farage said: “And I particularly have to mention my friend and supporter Aaron Banks, who was severely libelled over this, but in the end, I’m pleased to say, won in the High Court.”

He then turned his fire directly on the Prime Minister, declaring: “This is Burnham. This is an out-of-touch, out-of-date Andy Burnham, with all sorts of bizarre ideas.”

The remarks underscore the political sensitivity surrounding any suggestion that the 2016 referendum result was influenced by a foreign power. The vote, in which Britain chose to leave the EU, remains a defining moment in the country’s recent history, with its political and economic consequences continuing to shape Westminster.

Downing Street sought to draw a distinction between allegations of foreign interference and the legitimacy of the referendum itself.

Asked about the controversy, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “We do think the result of the referendum was legitimate.”

The response leaves the central political dispute unresolved: whether Russia attempted to interfere in the referendum, what evidence supports that assessment, and whether any such activity had a measurable impact on the outcome.

Mr Farage’s intervention is likely to intensify the confrontation, with the Reform UK leader portraying the allegations as an attempt to undermine the referendum and discredit those who campaigned for Brexit.

For Mr Burnham, the claims raise a different question: whether Britain has adequately confronted the threat posed by foreign interference in its democratic institutions.

The row threatens to reopen the bitter divisions of the Brexit campaign, placing the integrity of the referendum — and the credibility of political leaders making claims about it — back at the centre of national debate.