Personal insolvencies across England and Wales surged by a quarter in October compared with a year earlier, reaching their third-highest monthly level on record as mounting financial pressures continued to squeeze households.

A total of 13,187 people entered insolvency during the month, a 25% increase on October last year and 10% higher than September, according to figures from the Insolvency Service.

It was the third-highest monthly total since records began in 1960, highlighting the growing strain on individuals struggling to keep up with their debts amid persistently high living costs.

The Insolvency Service cautioned, however, that the two months with higher totals — December 2025 and May 2020 — were distorted by administrative delays in registering individual voluntary arrangements (IVAs), meaning cases agreed earlier were recorded later.

October’s total comprised 696 bankruptcies, 4,064 debt relief orders and 8,427 IVAs. Excluding December 2025, the number of IVAs was the highest monthly figure since February 2022.

The figures suggest that increasing numbers of people are turning to formal debt arrangements to manage financial commitments they can no longer afford, rather than relying on informal measures to keep creditors at bay.

There were also 5,687 registrations under the Government’s breathing space scheme, which gives people temporary protection from creditor action while they seek help with their debts. That was down 26% on the same month last year.

The pressure on households comes against a difficult backdrop for businesses, although company insolvencies continued to move in the opposite direction.

There were 1,757 registered company insolvencies in England and Wales during October, 6% fewer than in September and 15% below the level recorded a year earlier. Insolvency Service figures also showed that monthly company failures during the first 10 months of 2026 remained below the average for the preceding three years.

But restructuring specialists warned that the outlook remained precarious, particularly for consumer-facing businesses approaching the crucial Christmas trading period.

Stuart Taylor, restructuring and insolvency director at accountancy and business advisory group Azets, said businesses across the economy continued to seek advice and support as they confronted high costs and increasingly unforgiving creditors.

He warned that the coming weeks would be decisive for retailers and hospitality operators, many of which depend on Christmas sales to generate the cash flow needed to survive.

The so-called golden quarter could provide a much-needed boost, but weak consumer demand would leave vulnerable businesses exposed to further financial distress.

“Many retailers and hospitality firms will be hoping for a Christmas miracle, but the economic climate may prevent it being realised,” Taylor said.

His warning points to a potentially difficult start to the new year, when businesses that fail to generate sufficient festive revenue could face renewed pressure from creditors.

While company insolvencies have eased from recent levels, the sharp rise in personal insolvencies suggests that financial distress remains deeply embedded in the economy — and that households are increasingly struggling to absorb the cost of living.