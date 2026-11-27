North Korea has suspended military assistance to Russia following a diplomatic row sparked by Moscow’s pledge to mediate tensions between Pyongyang and Seoul, according to Ukrainian military intelligence.

The decision was personally taken by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said Moscow would act as a mediator to ease tensions between North and South Korea, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR) reported on November 26.

The restrictions include a ban on Russian military transport aircraft using North Korean airspace, alongside the suspension of deliveries of KN-23 ballistic missiles and a further shipment of artillery ammunition.

Pyongyang is also refusing, for now, to fulfil Moscow’s request to increase the North Korean military contingent stationed in Russia from 8,500 to 50,000 troops, HUR said.

Ukrainian intelligence said relations between the two countries deteriorated in October after Rudenko’s comments provoked outrage in North Korea.

“At the end of the month, North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui stressed that such statements were inconsistent with the nature of the alliance agreements between the two countries and demanded clarification of Russia’s policy toward South Korea,” HUR said.

The apparent rupture comes as Moscow increasingly relies on North Korean weapons and personnel to sustain its war against Ukraine.

On November 16, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia was receiving growing numbers of ballistic missiles from North Korea, with deliveries reaching dozens each month.

He warned that the consequences extended beyond Ukraine. North Korea’s use of its missiles in the conflict is allowing it to refine its weapons, creating additional challenges for neighbouring countries.