London is one of the easiest places in Europe to launch a food or drink brand: farmers’ markets, independent delis and online marketplaces give founders a route to customers within weeks. Packaging, though, is where many of these launches go wrong, often in ways that only become visible once the stock is sitting in a storeroom. We asked Apollo Pac, a flexible packaging manufacturer based in Harrow with more than 40 years in the sector, which mistakes it sees most often from early-stage brands, and how to avoid them.

Choosing the pouch size on paper

The most common error is ordering a pouch based on weight alone. Two hundred grams of ground coffee, granola or freeze-dried fruit take up very different volumes, and a pouch that looks right on a spec sheet can end up half empty or impossible to seal.

The fix is simple: fill sample pouches with the real product, at the real weight, before committing. Check that the bag stands upright, that the zip closes without strain and that it fits the shelves of the shops you are targeting.

Getting the barrier wrong

Founders tend to choose packaging for its look. The film, though, has a job to do: it keeps out oxygen, moisture and light. Coffee needs a high oxygen barrier and usually a one-way degassing valve. Crisps, nuts and protein powders go stale or rancid when moisture or oxygen gets in. A pouch with too little barrier can cut weeks off a product’s shelf life, which means more waste and unhappy stockists.

Sustainability adds a further trade-off. Compostable films are attractive to London shoppers, but they generally offer less protection than conventional laminates, and most need industrial composting rather than a garden bin. Recyclable mono-material pouches are another route. Whichever you choose, run a shelf-life test with your product and be precise about the claim you print. Vague environmental wording is exactly what the Competition and Markets Authority’s Green Claims Code warns against.

Over-ordering to save pennies

Custom printed runs become cheaper per unit as volumes rise, and that is tempting. But in the first year, recipes change, branding gets refined and retailers ask for new pack sizes. Founders who order tens of thousands of pouches to save a few pence often end up throwing away boxes of obsolete stock.

Apollo Pac’s advice is to match the order to the stage of the business. Its stock pouches start at 100 units, so a brand can trial a format at a market stall. Its digitally printed runs start at 500 units and allow up to ten designs, which suits a range with several flavours. Larger rotogravure or flexo runs make sense once sales, recipe and design have settled, typically for orders above 5,000 units.

Treating labelling as an afterthought

A beautiful front panel leaves little room for what the law requires. Prepacked food sold in the UK needs, among other things, the product name, an ingredients list with allergens emphasised, the net quantity, a date mark and a UK business name and address. Most products also need a nutrition declaration. Plan these into the artwork from the start rather than squeezing them in at proof stage.

A checklist before you sign off

Test-fill samples with your actual product and weight. Match the barrier to what spoils your product: oxygen, moisture or light. Make sure every sustainability claim is accurate and can be backed up. Order the smallest run that keeps your unit cost viable, then scale. Build mandatory labelling into the first design draft.

Packaging is often the last decision a founder makes before launch. Brands that treat it as part of product development, not just a design job, are the ones that get it right first time.