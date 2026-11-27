Dollar-pegged tokens still dominate the stablecoin market. All non-dollar stablecoins together amount to roughly $1.2 billion of a market worth more than $300 billion, and euro tokens make up more than 80% of that non-dollar share.

For businesses that earn and spend in their own currency, the question is whether local-currency stablecoins can grow, and what has to improve on liquidity, interoperability and regulation for that to happen.

The demand already exists. Standard Chartered estimates that about two-thirds of global stablecoin supply is held by individuals in emerging markets, who earn and spend in local currency, yet almost all of it sits in dollar tokens.

What they want is a stable digital unit, not dollars as such. A local-currency stablecoin removes the conversion at each end of the transaction, along with its cost and FX risk.

Europe shows what changes when the rules are clear. In the year after MiCA took effect in June 2024, monthly euro stablecoin volume rose from around $383 million to $3.83 billion.

Euro tokens now carry about 85% of all non-dollar transfer volume. Clear rules gave issuers something to build to, and gave businesses a local-currency option they could rely on.

Other markets are following the same pattern. In Brazil, transfer volume in BRLA, Avenia’s real-backed token, grew eightfold in a year to more than $400 million a month, helped by its link to the PIX instant payment system. In Japan, JPYC has led regulated yen issuance since the Payment Services Act was amended to allow it. In Singapore, StraitsX’s XSGD holds more than 70% of the non-dollar stablecoin market in Southeast Asia. Each grew from local rules and local demand rather than a single global rollout, which is what makes them relevant to businesses working across fragmented markets.

What remains is depth. Monthly transfer volume in non-dollar stablecoins has grown around 16 times since January 2023, against roughly 3 times for supply, because payment tokens are minted, moved and redeemed quickly rather than held. That shows the tokens are being used, but it also means liquidity in each currency stays thin. Every new currency also multiplies the number of trading pairs faster than capital arrives to support them: ten currencies already create 45 direct pairs. For large transactions, routing through a dollar leg can still be cheaper than a thin direct pair.

That is the problem Damisa works on. Settling commodity trade across Africa, Latin America and Asia means routing between local currencies every day, and the dollar leg is often the cheapest path rather than the one the business wants. Local-currency stablecoins will grow once three things line up: rules an issuer can work with, businesses that need the currency, and enough trading volume to make direct pairs cheaper than going through the dollar.