You may have heard a Carnatic singer hold a note, shift it gently and return to the melody without losing their place. It sounds difficult, especially when you cannot even tell where one note ends and another begins.

The good news is that beginners do not start with those elaborate songs. In online Carnatic classes, the first lessons are much simpler, where you learn to listen, find a comfortable pitch and sing a few notes accurately.

Start with your own singing voice

Before signing up for an online course or investing in any instrument, try singing a note and holding it for a few seconds. Learn your individual voice and current skill set, which you can later improve and harness with the guidance of a skilled teacher.

You will probably hear the seven swaras, i.e., Sa, Re, Ga, Ma, Pa, Da and Ni. Think of them as your musical starting points. Learning their sounds matters more initially than remembering every name on the first day.

What happens in a beginner’s lesson?

One common starting exercise is Sarali Varisai, where you sing notes in a set order. Your teacher may demonstrate one line, wait for you to repeat it and then correct a note that sounds slightly off.

You might also hear a steady background sound from a tanpura. It gives you a reference pitch while singing. If you are choosing an online music school, ask whether the teacher explains how to practice with it properly.

Set up a space where you can hear yourself

You do not need a studio or costly microphone. A quiet room, a charged device and a dependable connection will do. Keep the device close enough for your teacher to hear your voice without shouting.

Headphones can sometimes make it harder to judge how loudly you are singing. Ask your teacher what works best for your setup. Before online Carnatic classes begin, test the sound with a short recording of your voice.

Practice the part you keep getting wrong

Suppose you can sing the first five notes comfortably but lose your pitch on the sixth. Singing the entire exercise ten more times may not help. Repeat that difficult movement slowly, then add the surrounding notes.

Keep practice manageable and easy, typically limiting it to fifteen minutes on busy days. Use the reference pitch your teacher recommends and stop if your throat feels strained. Music is never by the book and does not follow a gold standard for success. Therefore, a short, attentive session is better than forcing your voice through another repetition.

How can you tell if a course suits you?

Ask to see how a typical beginner lesson works. Will someone listen to you individually? Can you revisit exercises between classes? Those questions tell you more than a long list of advanced ragas on a course page.

Artium Academy, for instance, pairs its Carnatic curriculum with one-to-one teaching lessons and guided practice resources. When comparing an online music school, consider whether that kind of feedback fits your schedule, learning pace and reasons for studying music.

Conclusion

Your first milestone need not be a full composition. Being able to recognize a note, sing it steadily and repeat a short pattern is progress. Begin with those small skills and let the more intricate music come later.