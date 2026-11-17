Shabana Mahmood is preparing to accelerate the deportation of rejected asylum seekers and migrants with no legal right to remain in Britain, under proposals designed to close a loophole that ministers believe allows people to delay removal through last-minute appeals.

The Home Secretary is expected to table an amendment to the Immigration and Asylum Bill on Wednesday that would scrap a five-day grace period before removal, according to the Daily Mail. The change would allow immigration officials to begin deportation proceedings promptly once an individual has exhausted their legal avenues of appeal.

The proposed measures are intended to prevent rejected applicants from using the five-day window to lodge fresh appeals at the last moment and frustrate their removal from the country.

Mahmood also wants migrants to disclose any potential grounds for appeal at the beginning of the asylum process, rather than raising new arguments only after their claims have been rejected.

The amendments will be put forward ahead of the Bill’s third and final reading in Parliament, but could provoke a fresh confrontation with Labour MPs already uneasy about the Government’s tougher approach to immigration.

Fourteen Labour backbenchers voted against the legislation at its second reading. Mahmood was also forced to dilute elements of her wider settlement reforms earlier this month, allowing qualifying care workers who have complied with visa conditions and earned at least £25,000 to apply for indefinite leave to remain after five years.

Workers who do not meet those requirements will be able to remain on a further five-year care-sector visa before applying for settlement.

The latest proposals reflect the Home Secretary’s interest in Denmark’s approach to asylum enforcement. The Danish system has been credited with halving the number of migrants awaiting deportation over five years, offering ministers a model for speeding up removals and reducing the number of people whose cases remain unresolved.

Home Office Minister Anna Turley defended the changes, arguing that people who had exhausted their appeal rights should not be able to use further procedural delays to avoid removal.

“This Government is ramping up removals of those with no right to be here, with over 80,000 illegal migrants and foreign nationals returned since the general election,” she said.

“Now we are ensuring those migrants who have exhausted their right to appeal can be removed promptly, rather than being given an opportunity to frustrate their legitimate removal from this country.”

She said the Bill would restore order and control to the system, making it “swift and fair”. A Home Office source told the Mail that the amendment was “about making it easier for us to remove people with no right to be here”.

But the proposals have drawn criticism from both the Conservatives and Reform UK, which argue that the Government’s refusal to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights leaves Britain unable to regain control of its borders.

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said failed asylum claimants should be deported immediately and accused Labour of allowing court challenges to obstruct removals.

“As long as Labour keep Britain in the ECHR, removals will keep being dragged through the courts, leaving taxpayers to keep paying for the accommodation while they wait,” he said.

The Conservatives would take Britain out of the convention, Philp added, arguing that this would allow illegal migrants to be deported more quickly.

Zia Yusuf, Reform UK’s home affairs spokesman, went further, describing the situation as an “invasion” facilitated by successive Conservative and Labour governments. He said Reform would pursue the “biggest mass deportation programme Britain has ever seen” and detain and deport migrants who had entered illegally.

The Government has so far resisted calls to leave the ECHR, maintaining that its reforms can strengthen enforcement while keeping Britain within its existing international obligations.

More than 80,000 foreign criminals and illegal migrants have been returned over the past two years, according to the figures cited in the Government’s defence of its record.

Mahmood’s latest proposals will test whether Labour can secure parliamentary backing for a tougher removals regime without provoking a wider revolt over the party’s approach to asylum, human rights and immigration enforcement. The central political challenge will be to demonstrate that faster deportations can be delivered through changes to the system, rather than the more radical break with international legal obligations demanded by the opposition.