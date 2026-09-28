Evri faces nationwide parcel delays as network overhaul triggers collection backlog

Evri is facing delivery disruption across shops and Post Office branches nationwide as the parcel group rolls out a major overhaul of its collection network.

The company has reportedly seen a growing backlog of parcels at its network of ParcelShops, with some packages remaining in stores for several days as collection operations come under pressure.

The disruption is understood to be linked to Evri’s decision to move away from larger, centralised depots towards a greater number of smaller local sites. The restructuring is intended to reshape how parcels move through the network but has created capacity constraints during the transition.

Evri is understood to be deploying additional resources to clear the backlog, including more than 100 new collection routes and about 330 so-called “sweeper” vans. The additional vehicles are designed to increase collection capacity and remove parcels accumulating at shops.

The group operates more than 11,000 ParcelShops and lockers, alongside more than 500 delivery hubs, depots and other units. More than 9,000 ParcelShops are located within local businesses across the UK, while thousands of Post Office branches also provide Evri services.

The disruption comes as Evri undergoes a period of significant corporate and operational change. The business, formerly part of the Hermes parcel group, was acquired by US private equity firm Apollo for about £2.7bn in 2024.

Evri subsequently merged with DHL eCommerce UK in 2025, creating a larger operation at a time when demand for parcel deliveries has continued to expand.

Founded in Yorkshire in 1974, the company now employs more than 12,000 people and works with more than 30,000 self-employed couriers.

Together, they deliver more than one billion parcels a year, making the smooth operation of its collection network critical to retailers, consumers and the thousands of businesses that host its ParcelShops.

The latest disruption highlights the operational risks involved in attempting to restructure a delivery network handling such large volumes while maintaining service levels nationwide.