What to expect when hiring a professional moving company

Relocating to another home can be thrilling, but additionally it can have things to deal with. The packing, arranging transport and getting things to their destination can be quite overwhelming. By hiring professional movers, you can ensure that the moving process is smoother and more organized, as they can provide you with the necessary support and equipment.

With knowledge of what you can expect on moving day and how things work with a moving company, you will be better prepared for the actual day of moving.

An initial assessment of your moving needs

One of the initial stages in the procedure is usually having a conversation with your moving firm about your moving needs. The company will ask you a series of questions—how big your home is, how many items you have to move, the move date and distance between homes moving from and to.

This is the information that will help the moving company in determining the home they need to move. Some companies will make a physical evaluation and others will take information you provide over the Internet or telephone and make an estimate.

When you have to decide between different moving companies, it is best to get in touch with a company that is reliable, as they will inform you about the kind of services they provide and what your move may be like. Also, it is a good time to talk about insurance / valuation coverage, the cost of extra costs, and the pricing prior to final decisions.

A clear plan for moving day

Once they’ve confirmed the arrangements, the Calgary moving company will establish a moving date. This will usually contain the time you can expect for the move to complete, the number of people that will be moving and the transportation that will be needed.

Well-defined agenda offers clarity of roles. The company can also include packing, unpacking of furniture or temporary storage based on the services chosen. It is helpful to have a headcount prior to the move day and discuss any special needs (elevator reservations, narrow stairway, etc.). All of this information can impact the move’s efficiency.

Packaging and handling of the product is professional

Packing could be one of the more labour intensive aspects of moving. Some moving companies have services that pack all of the items in your home and send you an estimate, while other companies will only pack some of the items and give you an estimate to move them.

A professional moving company will make sure to take the necessary steps to protect the furniture, household items and breakables from damage during the move. Boxes may have to be carefully positioned so that the box has the least possible movement during delivery, and large items might require protective wrapping.

If you have valuables, fragile items, and/or oddly shaped items, let the movers know. This will enable them to see if special equipment or precautions are required.

Knowing what to expect they will not accept is helpful as well, as some hazardous items and other restricted items may not be accepted.

Good loading and conveying of the product

Most of the time the moving crew brings the necessary vehicle and equipment for the moving day. They transport agreed items, ensuring they are transported in a balanced way and items are secured for transport. Moving companies know how to move heavy furniture and the way to fit into small spaces. Their process can help to minimize the potential for damage to property and belongings.

Travel time will be based on distance, traffic, weather conditions and access to both properties. Also, depending on the weather and road conditions, the length of schedule may vary in so flexibility may be beneficial.

Moving in and settling into your new home

After you have arrived at the destination, the moving company will unload and organize your belongings in the rooms that you have, according to your needs and their offered services. Be sure to have goods on hand before you leave and test furniture and boxes for damage before moving them out of the structure. If it seems to be missing or damaged, record it and adhere to the company’s claims process in a timely fashion.

Final thoughts

A professional moving company can simplify the process of moving by making it easier and more efficient. All this is to be taken into account and it helps to know what to expect so you can plan accordingly and have a smoother ‘run-in’ into your new home.