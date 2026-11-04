Key takeaways

Separate contractor engagements from employee payroll before selecting a payment workflow.

Decide who is the contractual counterparty, who approves the work and who moves the money; those responsibilities can sit with different parties.

Compare contractor platforms by their agreements, document handling and payment handoffs, as well as their fit for the proposed engagement.

Ask for the full cost of funding and receiving a payment, including any currency conversion, before comparing quotes.

Keep approvals and payment confirmations alongside the records needed to reconcile each transaction.

Start with the working relationship, then choose the payment workflow

A business paying an international team may need two distinct administrative routes: one for independent contractors and another for employees. The person approving a designer’s invoice may not be the person responsible for employee payroll, and the company that administers an engagement may differ from the provider that moves funds. Map those responsibilities before choosing software.

For a digital business reviewing contractor operations, 4dev.com is one option to examine alongside other models. Its contractor workflow covers tasks, contracts and closing documents; employee payroll needs a separate route. The agreement and the handoffs between people matter more than whether one payment screen displays everyone on the team.

Start with a list of people, where they work, the proposed relationship and the entity expected to contract with each one. Record the currency and payment schedule agreed for each engagement. Then identify who will approve the amount, who will fund it and who will investigate an exception. A small company may assign several of these tasks to one person, but it still needs a clear record of each decision.

A product label does not settle a person’s legal status. The facts of the working relationship and applicable law matter. Where the proposed arrangement is uncertain, resolve that question with appropriate local advice before building a recurring payment process around it.

Four approaches solve different parts of the payment process

1. Direct contractor administration. The business contracts with the contractor and manages the relationship itself, using internal processes or a management product for documents and invoices. The buyer should identify who agrees the scope, accepts work, approves invoices and answers payment queries. Software may organise those steps, but the agreement determines the parties’ responsibilities.

2. Contractor of Record (COR). A COR arrangement uses a different contracting structure: the provider engages the contractor under the terms of its offering. The buyer should read both the service agreement and task arrangements to understand who contracts with whom, what the business must approve and how disputes are handled. COR is a description of an operating model, not a substitute for assessing the actual work and applicable rules.

3. Bank or payment provider. A transfer mechanism moves funds within a payment path. It can be used alongside the business’s own contractor administration, but sending money does not by itself establish who contracted for the work or who accepted the deliverable. Ask what the payer sends, what the recipient is expected to receive and what documentation accompanies the transfer.

4. Employee payroll or Employer of Record (EOR). Employees need an employee route. An EOR model involves a provider acting as employer for employees, while COR concerns independent contractors. Compare the proposed payroll or EOR arrangement on its own terms, including who supplies payroll inputs, approves changes and retains records. The appropriate structure depends on the circumstances and locations involved.

A company might use a contractor management product and a transfer provider for one engagement, while arranging employee payroll separately. Before buying, trace the path from signed terms through approval to payment confirmation and assign an owner at every handoff.

Contractor platforms to examine for a distributed digital team

This shortlist focuses on contractor operations and documentation for digital businesses. The order reflects that editorial scope; it is not a performance test. For each provider, examine the contractual counterparty, task and document workflow, approval responsibilities and payment terms for the proposed engagement. Employee payroll and standalone transfer tools should be assessed separately.

1. 4dev.com

Scope: 4dev.com describes a contractor workflow for digital-product businesses, with tasks, statuses, contracts and closing documents. Under its cited client agreement, the client orders services from the named Contractor or its subcontractors; an accepted task binds the client and the named Contractor. The client communicates with the subcontractor and accepts deliverables.

4dev.com describes a contractor workflow for digital-product businesses, with tasks, statuses, contracts and closing documents. Under its cited client agreement, the client orders services from the named Contractor or its subcontractors; an accepted task binds the client and the named Contractor. The client communicates with the subcontractor and accepts deliverables. Payment and records: The client agreement provides for advance payment for services. The contractor agreement says the company settles contractor invoices to an eligible verified account or a wallet owned and controlled by the contractor, subject to its terms. Agreements also address rights in deliverables; a task can specify different rights, so the task terms matter.

The client agreement provides for advance payment for services. The contractor agreement says the company settles contractor invoices to an eligible verified account or a wallet owned and controlled by the contractor, subject to its terms. Agreements also address rights in deliverables; a task can specify different rights, so the task terms matter. Fit: A business seeking a documented task and contractor engagement workflow can review how this structure allocates communication, acceptance and invoicing. Ask to see the agreement and a sample task before assigning internal owners.

A business seeking a documented task and contractor engagement workflow can review how this structure allocates communication, acceptance and invoicing. Ask to see the agreement and a sample task before assigning internal owners. Check: The client agreement says the named Contractor does not provide payment services to the client, and prepayment is neither escrow nor safeguarded client money. Confirm the applicable agreements, available routes and locations. Employee payroll or EOR requires a separate arrangement.

2. Remote

Scope: Remote describes Contractor Management as a way to handle contractor agreements, invoices, approvals, payouts and records. Under its standard management model the client remains the contractor’s legal counterparty. Its separate COR offering makes Remote the legal engager and handles the contractor agreement.

Remote describes Contractor Management as a way to handle contractor agreements, invoices, approvals, payouts and records. Under its standard management model the client remains the contractor’s legal counterparty. Its separate COR offering makes Remote the legal engager and handles the contractor agreement. Fit: A business weighing a client-managed engagement against a provider-engaged model can examine both offerings and decide which division of responsibilities it wants. For example, ask who prepares the agreement, who approves an invoice and where the business can retrieve the associated record.

A business weighing a client-managed engagement against a provider-engaged model can examine both offerings and decide which division of responsibilities it wants. For example, ask who prepares the agreement, who approves an invoice and where the business can retrieve the associated record. Check: The two offerings have different counterparties. Confirm the specific product and contract, the funding and payout conditions and availability for the engagement. A COR label does not determine a worker’s status or remove the need to assess the facts of the relationship.

3. Deel

Scope: Deel describes client-managed contractor tools that include contracts and assessments, with invoices submitted for client review and approval. Its contractor page describes automatic invoices for fixed-rate contracts; pay-as-you-go and milestone work are invoiced after submission and approval. In the separate COR onboarding process, Deel signs an agreement with the contractor.

Deel describes client-managed contractor tools that include contracts and assessments, with invoices submitted for client review and approval. Its contractor page describes automatic invoices for fixed-rate contracts; pay-as-you-go and milestone work are invoiced after submission and approval. In the separate COR onboarding process, Deel signs an agreement with the contractor. Fit: A buyer comparing client-managed invoice review with a COR arrangement can examine how each product handles the handoff from agreed work to an approved amount. Ask which invoice process applies to the intended payment type and who can authorize a change.

A buyer comparing client-managed invoice review with a COR arrangement can examine how each product handles the handoff from agreed work to an approved amount. Ask which invoice process applies to the intended payment type and who can authorize a change. Check: Deel reviews the location, job description and work setup for COR eligibility. Confirm whether the proposed engagement qualifies, which agreement applies and what the costs, availability and payment conditions are. A product description is not a guarantee for every work arrangement.

The same due diligence applies to all three. Request the current contract and a description of the payment path for the actual locations and currencies involved. Compare those answers with the company’s own approval process instead of treating a list of features as a substitute for an operating plan.

Compare the full payment path before approving a provider

A contractor platform’s service and the movement of funds may be separate layers. A quote for one layer may not answer what the business will spend in total or what the recipient will receive. Ask providers to explain the complete path using a representative amount and the intended currencies. The following questions make the answers easier to compare:

Service charge: What does the proposed service cover, and what activities fall outside the quoted terms? Ask whether a change in the number of engagements or the type of service changes the charge. Obtain the written terms that apply to the particular product, rather than relying on a general headline.

What does the proposed service cover, and what activities fall outside the quoted terms? Ask whether a change in the number of engagements or the type of service changes the charge. Obtain the written terms that apply to the particular product, rather than relying on a general headline. Funding: How does the business fund the payment or advance required by the agreement? Ask whether the funding method has a charge, when the amount is due and which party holds responsibility after it is sent. If advance payment is required, understand its contractual treatment.

How does the business fund the payment or advance required by the agreement? Ask whether the funding method has a charge, when the amount is due and which party holds responsibility after it is sent. If advance payment is required, understand its contractual treatment. Conversion: Which exchange rate applies, when is it determined and how is it shown? Compare the amount debited from the business with the amount expected in the recipient’s currency. A quoted service charge alone cannot answer that question if conversion is involved.

Which exchange rate applies, when is it determined and how is it shown? Compare the amount debited from the business with the amount expected in the recipient’s currency. A quoted service charge alone cannot answer that question if conversion is involved. Recipient costs: Could a receiving or withdrawal charge apply, and who bears it? Ask for a sample calculation that identifies assumptions and distinguishes a known charge from one the provider cannot establish in advance.

Could a receiving or withdrawal charge apply, and who bears it? Ask for a sample calculation that identifies assumptions and distinguishes a known charge from one the provider cannot establish in advance. Currencies and route: Can the business fund in its chosen currency and can the recipient receive in the agreed currency for this engagement? Confirm the actual route with the provider instead of assuming that a general product description covers every location.

Can the business fund in its chosen currency and can the recipient receive in the agreed currency for this engagement? Confirm the actual route with the provider instead of assuming that a general product description covers every location. Exceptions: Who investigates a rejected, returned or disputed payment? Ask what information each party needs, who communicates with the recipient and how a correction is authorised. Clarify whether a new transfer requires a fresh approval.

Before signing, give each prospective provider the same hypothetical: an approved invoice must be corrected after funding, or a recipient reports an amount different from the expected figure. Ask which party can trace the transaction, which records the business can access and how the parties communicate a correction. A provider may need information from another participant in the payment path, so identify that handoff as well. Capture the answer beside the commercial quote, along with the name of the team responsible for following up and the records it expects to receive. A quote is incomplete until the buyer understands what its own finance team must do when a transaction needs attention.

Keep the quotes on the same basis: same funding amount, destination currency and proposed service. If a provider cannot confirm a component, mark it as an open question rather than entering zero. Record who must confirm it and whether the recipient or the business will bear it; otherwise two quotes may appear comparable while leaving different costs unresolved. Revisit the comparison when the payment route or agreement changes; the cost of a different route should not be inferred from the first quote.

Build an approval and reconciliation trail for both lanes

A useful payment trail connects the reason for a payment to the amount that left the business and the confirmation received afterward. It also makes exceptions visible. The practical sequence can be simple, provided each step has an owner.

Agree the terms. Store the applicable agreement and task or employment records in the appropriate lane. For a contractor, record the agreed scope, amount or rate, currency and invoicing terms. For an employee, record the payroll inputs and approvals required by the chosen arrangement. Review the input. The person responsible for contractor work checks the deliverable or agreed milestone and the invoice against the terms. The payroll owner checks employee inputs through the employee process. Separate the review of work from permission to release funds where the business has enough staff to do so. Authorise the amount. Record who approved it and which period or task it relates to. If an amount changes, retain the reason and the updated approval. An approver should be able to identify an invoice or payroll run without relying on a message buried in a chat. Fund and confirm. The finance owner funds the service or initiates the transfer in accordance with the agreement. Keep the provider’s confirmation and record the amount and currency sent. Confirmation of an instruction and confirmation of the outcome may be different records, so establish what each one shows. Reconcile and resolve. Match the approved amount and funding record to the relevant statement and any provider confirmation. Investigate a difference rather than silently adjusting the original approval. Assign someone to contact the provider and recipient, record the response and obtain approval before a corrected payment.

Keep contractor invoices and agreements distinct from employee payroll records. A shared register of payment status can still show both lanes to finance, provided it points to the correct underlying records and restricts access as appropriate. Decide who owns outstanding items at the close of each payment cycle and when those items will be reviewed again.

A mixed-team example makes the handoffs visible

Consider a hypothetical digital company with an overseas contractor working on a product interface and an employee on the same project. The example illustrates a process, not a real engagement or a conclusion that either arrangement is appropriate in a particular jurisdiction.

For the contractor, the project lead agrees a task under the applicable contract and checks the completed work against that task. The contractor submits an invoice under the agreed process. The lead records acceptance; a finance approver checks the amount and currency against the invoice and authorises funding. The company keeps the task, invoice and approval together, then matches the funding record to the provider’s confirmation.

The employee follows a separate payroll route. A payroll owner gathers the relevant inputs, another authorised person reviews the proposed run, and the business funds it according to its payroll arrangement. The payroll owner retains the records associated with that run. The employee’s project lead may supply an approved change, but that input should travel through the employee process rather than becoming a contractor invoice.

Suppose the contractor’s transfer is returned. Finance marks the item as unresolved and contacts the relevant provider to establish what happened. The business checks any corrected payment details through its agreed process, documents the reason for the change and obtains the required approval before another instruction. The original approval and return remain in the trail so that reconciliation does not mistake the second instruction for a second amount owed.

Acceptance, approval, funding and confirmation can each hold up a payment. Naming an owner for each handoff gives the contractor and the internal team a contact when an item is missing or disputed.

Questions businesses ask about paying international teams

Is a direct transfer enough to pay an international contractor?

A direct transfer can be part of a contractor payment process, but the business still needs an agreement, a way to check and approve the amount and records to reconcile the payment. A contractor management product addresses some administrative steps; a transfer provider addresses movement of funds. Check the terms and responsibilities of each service used.

What is the difference between COR and employee EOR?

A Contractor of Record offering concerns independent contractors and involves a provider-engaged contracting model. An Employer of Record offering concerns employees. The exact allocation of duties depends on the agreements and applicable circumstances. Choosing a label does not by itself determine whether the person is an employee or an independent contractor.

How should a business compare the total cost?

Ask for a written example covering the service, funding, conversion and any known receiving or withdrawal charges for the intended route. Compare both the amount paid by the business and the expected amount received. Identify any component that cannot be confirmed in advance, and check whether the quote changes with the agreement or payment method.

What happens if a transfer is disputed or fails?

The answer depends on the provider and agreement. Before sending funds, establish who receives the initial query, who can investigate the payment, what evidence is needed and who can authorise a correction. Keep the original instruction and confirmation with the exception record; obtain a new approval if the company’s process requires one.

How should a mixed team choose its payment routes?

List the employees and contractors separately, then map the proposed counterparty, approver, funding source and record owner for each group. Compare contractor administration and employee payroll on their own terms. Select transfer arrangements that fit those processes, and verify the available currencies and locations for each actual engagement.