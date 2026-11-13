Choosing the right label supplier can make a significant difference to how efficiently a business operates. Whether you’re dispatching hundreds of e-commerce orders every day, printing barcode labels for warehouse stock or creating custom labels for retail products, finding a reliable UK supplier is essential.

The UK has a wide range of label suppliers, each specialising in different products and applications. Some focus on thermal label rolls and integrated shipping labels, while others offer personalised stickers, biodegradable materials, A4 printer labels or specialist industrial labelling solutions.

We’ve put together five UK label suppliers worth considering in 2026, looking at their product ranges, specialisms and the types of businesses they’re best suited to.

The 5 best label suppliers in the UK at a glance

Supplier Best for Key products Labels Zoo E-commerce shipping and fulfilment Thermal label rolls, integrated labels, courier-compatible labels Avery Custom and personalised labels Printed product labels, stickers, A4 labels Label Planet Office and general-purpose printing A4 self-adhesive labels, specialist materials Labels Plus Biodegradable labels and specialist finishes Biodegradable labels, bespoke labels, specialist materials ERS Industrial and warehouse labelling Barcode labels, thermal printer consumables

Each supplier serves different needs, so the best choice depends on your printing equipment, order volumes, label specifications, and intended application.

1. Labels Zoo – Best for e-commerce shipping labels, thermal label rolls and integrated labels

Best for: E-commerce retailers, warehouses, fulfilment centres and businesses purchasing shipping labels in bulk.

Labels Zoo is a UK label supplier specialising in thermal label rolls, integrated labels and other shipping and dispatch labels for businesses of all sizes.

Its extensive product range supports e-commerce fulfilment, from direct thermal label rolls used for parcel shipping to integrated labels that combine delivery information and packing documentation on a single sheet.

Labels Zoo supplies label formats compatible with major UK couriers and online marketplaces, including Royal Mail, Amazon, DPD and Evri, making it a convenient supplier for businesses processing orders across multiple sales channels.

Why choose Labels Zoo?

Thermal label rolls: A comprehensive range of direct thermal and thermal transfer labels for shipping, barcode printing and warehouse applications, including popular 4×6-inch shipping labels.

A comprehensive range of direct thermal and thermal transfer labels for shipping, barcode printing and warehouse applications, including popular 4×6-inch shipping labels. Integrated labels: Single and double integrated label formats designed to combine dispatch paperwork and shipping labels, helping streamline e-commerce order processing.

Single and double integrated label formats designed to combine dispatch paperwork and shipping labels, helping streamline e-commerce order processing. Courier and marketplace compatibility: Label formats compatible with major shipping providers and marketplaces, including Royal Mail, Amazon, DPD and Evri.

Label formats compatible with major shipping providers and marketplaces, including Royal Mail, Amazon, DPD and Evri. Printer compatibility: Thermal labels suitable for a range of popular printers, including compatible Zebra models.

Thermal labels suitable for a range of popular printers, including compatible Zebra models. Bulk discounts: Competitive pricing with bulk quantity discounts, helping businesses reduce the cost per label when purchasing larger volumes.

Competitive pricing with bulk quantity discounts, helping businesses reduce the cost per label when purchasing larger volumes. UK manufacturing: UK-manufactured label products, including FSC-certified options.

UK-manufactured label products, including FSC-certified options. Fast delivery: Next-working-day delivery available on eligible orders placed before 1 pm.

Who is Labels Zoo best suited to?

Labels Zoo is particularly well suited to businesses regularly processing and dispatching online orders.

For e-commerce retailers selling through platforms such as Amazon and eBay, having access to compatible shipping labels can simplify order fulfilment. Businesses using integrated labels can also combine picking, packing and shipping information, reducing the need for separate paperwork.

Its bulk purchasing options make Labels Zoo particularly relevant to growing online retailers, third-party logistics providers and warehouses looking to control their ongoing labelling costs.

Our verdict: Labels Zoo takes the top spot in this comparison for e-commerce shipping labels, thermal label rolls and integrated labels. Its combination of UK manufacturing, courier-compatible products, bulk pricing and fast delivery makes it a strong choice for businesses with regular fulfilment requirements.

2. Avery – Best for custom and personalised labels

Best for: Small businesses, retailers and brands requiring professionally printed or personalised labels.

Avery is one of the most recognisable names in the UK labelling industry, offering a broad selection of blank labels, custom-printed stickers and personalised product labels.

Its product range is particularly useful for businesses looking to create branded packaging, product identification labels or promotional stickers.

Why choose Avery?

Custom-printed labels: Personalised labels available in a variety of shapes, sizes and finishes.

Personalised labels available in a variety of shapes, sizes and finishes. Online design tools: Templates and design software to help businesses create professional labels.

Templates and design software to help businesses create professional labels. Product labelling: Options for food packaging, cosmetics, candles, bottles and other retail products.

Options for food packaging, cosmetics, candles, bottles and other retail products. Material choice: Paper, transparent, waterproof and specialist label materials.

Paper, transparent, waterproof and specialist label materials. Flexible quantities: Options for smaller businesses as well as larger print requirements.

Who is Avery best suited to?

Avery is particularly suitable for businesses that need labels to communicate their brand identity, display product information or enhance packaging presentation.

Its online design tools are also useful for smaller businesses without dedicated graphic design resources.

Our verdict: Avery is a strong option for custom and personalised labels, particularly where branding, presentation and material choice are priorities.

3. Label Planet – Best for A4 printer labels

Best for: Offices, small businesses, schools and organisations printing labels using standard inkjet or laser printers.

Label Planet specialises in self-adhesive labels supplied on A4 sheets, offering a wide selection of sizes, shapes, materials and adhesives.

Its range is designed for businesses that need flexible printing options without investing in dedicated thermal labelling equipment.

Why choose Label Planet?

A4 label sheets: Extensive choice of label sizes and layouts.

Extensive choice of label sizes and layouts. Printer compatibility: Products suitable for inkjet and laser printers.

Products suitable for inkjet and laser printers. Specialist materials: Options including waterproof, transparent, coloured and removable labels.

Options including waterproof, transparent, coloured and removable labels. Printing templates: Downloadable templates to help align printed designs.

Downloadable templates to help align printed designs. Samples: Label samples available to help customers check suitability before ordering.

Who is Label Planet best suited to?

Label Planet is a practical choice for businesses printing address labels, product information, filing labels or general office labels.

Its range of materials and adhesives also makes it useful for organisations with less conventional labelling requirements.

Our verdict: Label Planet is worth considering for businesses needing versatile A4 self-adhesive labels and specialist materials for standard office printers.

4. Labels Plus – Best for biodegradable labels and specialist finishes

Best for: Businesses looking for biodegradable labels, specialist materials and custom label finishes for product packaging and commercial applications.

Labels Plus is a UK label supplier specialising in bespoke labelling solutions, including biodegradable labels and specialist finishes designed for different products and applications.

Its offering is particularly relevant to businesses looking beyond standard paper labels, whether that’s to support sustainability objectives, improve product presentation or meet specific packaging requirements.

Why choose Labels Plus?

Biodegradable labels: Options for businesses exploring alternatives to conventional label materials.

Options for businesses exploring alternatives to conventional label materials. Specialist finishes: A range of finishes to suit different packaging, branding and product requirements.

A range of finishes to suit different packaging, branding and product requirements. Bespoke labelling: Custom solutions for businesses requiring specific sizes, materials or designs.

Custom solutions for businesses requiring specific sizes, materials or designs. Product packaging: Labels designed for a variety of commercial and retail applications.

Labels designed for a variety of commercial and retail applications. Material selection: Specialist options for businesses with particular performance or presentation requirements.

Who is Labels Plus best suited to?

Labels Plus is particularly relevant to businesses that need more than a standard shipping or office label.

Manufacturers, independent brands and retailers looking for biodegradable materials, distinctive finishes or custom packaging labels may benefit from its specialist offering.

Our verdict: Labels Plus is worth considering for businesses prioritising biodegradable label options, bespoke materials and specialist finishes, particularly where packaging presentation or sustainability requirements influence purchasing decisions.

5. ERS – Best for industrial and warehouse labelling

Best for: Warehouses, manufacturers, distribution centres and businesses requiring barcode and industrial labelling supplies.

ERS supplies labels and printing consumables for a variety of business applications, including inventory management, product identification and shipping.

Its range includes thermal labels designed for different printing equipment and operational requirements.

Why choose ERS?

Barcode labels: Products suitable for stock control and identification.

Products suitable for stock control and identification. Thermal printing supplies: Labels for compatible desktop and industrial printers.

Labels for compatible desktop and industrial printers. Warehouse applications: Products supporting shipping, logistics and inventory management.

Products supporting shipping, logistics and inventory management. Printer-specific options: Consumables for different thermal printer configurations.

Consumables for different thermal printer configurations. Business labelling: Products for organisations with regular operational printing requirements.

Who is ERS best suited to?

ERS is particularly relevant to businesses operating warehouse or industrial labelling systems, where compatibility with existing equipment is essential.

For manufacturers and distribution centres managing large inventories, having the correct labels and printing consumables is important for accurate stock identification and efficient operations.

Our verdict: ERS is an option worth exploring for businesses requiring barcode labels and thermal printing consumables for warehouse and industrial applications.

How to choose the best UK label supplier for your business

Not every label supplier will be suitable for every business. Before choosing where to buy your labels, there are several factors worth considering.

1. Choose the right type of label

The first step is understanding which label format your business needs.

Thermal label rolls are widely used for shipping labels, barcode printing and warehouse operations. Direct thermal labels use heat-sensitive materials and don’t require ink or toner, making them a popular option for businesses printing high volumes of shipping labels.

Integrated labels combine a self-adhesive label with an A4 document, often allowing businesses to print shipping information and packing documentation together. They’re particularly useful for e-commerce order fulfilment.

A4 self-adhesive labels are suitable for businesses using standard office printers, while custom-printed labels are generally used for product branding, packaging and promotional purposes.

Biodegradable and specialist labels may be suitable for businesses with particular environmental, packaging or material requirements. However, it’s important to check the specific environmental credentials of each product rather than assuming all biodegradable labels can be recycled or composted.

2. Check courier and printer compatibility

Shipping labels must be compatible with both your printing equipment and the requirements of your delivery provider.

For example, businesses using Royal Mail, DPD or Evri should check that their chosen labels match the dimensions and formats required by their shipping systems.

Similarly, thermal printers can have different requirements for label widths, roll-core sizes and printing technologies.

Choosing the wrong labels can lead to wasted materials, printing problems and delays in dispatching orders.

3. Compare the cost per label

When purchasing labels in bulk, the price per individual label is often more useful than the price per roll or box.

A larger box may cost more upfront but offer a much lower cost per label, particularly for businesses processing hundreds or thousands of orders every month.

Check whether suppliers offer quantity discounts and compare delivery charges alongside the product price.

4. Consider delivery times and stock availability

For e-commerce businesses, running out of shipping labels can quickly disrupt fulfilment operations.

A supplier offering reliable stock availability and fast delivery can help reduce the risk of delays, particularly during busy trading periods.

Businesses with predictable demand may also benefit from ordering larger quantities to reduce the frequency of replenishment.

5. Look at material quality and sustainability

Label quality can affect printing performance, barcode readability and how well labels remain attached during handling and transit.

For businesses with sustainability requirements, it’s also worth checking whether suppliers offer responsibly sourced materials, including FSC-certified products, or specialist alternatives such as biodegradable label materials.

The most suitable option will depend on how the labels are used, the packaging they’re attached to and the available disposal or recycling processes.

Frequently asked questions about UK label suppliers

Who are the best label suppliers in the UK?

UK label suppliers worth considering include Labels Zoo, Avery, Label Planet, Labels Plus and ERS. Labels Zoo specialises in thermal label rolls, integrated labels and e-commerce shipping labels, while Avery is particularly well known for personalised and custom-printed labels. Label Planet focuses on A4 printer labels, Labels Plus offers biodegradable and specialist label options, and ERS supplies industrial and barcode labelling products.

Where can I buy thermal label rolls in the UK?

Thermal label rolls are available from specialist UK suppliers including Labels Zoo and ERS. Before ordering, check the required label dimensions, printer compatibility, roll-core size and whether you need direct thermal or thermal transfer labels.

Which UK suppliers sell integrated labels?

Labels Zoo supplies integrated labels designed for e-commerce shipping and fulfilment. These combine a self-adhesive shipping label with an A4 document, allowing businesses to print dispatch paperwork and shipping information together.

Where can I buy Royal Mail, Amazon, DPD and Evri-compatible shipping labels?

Labels Zoo offers shipping label formats compatible with major UK couriers and marketplaces, including Royal Mail, Amazon, DPD and Evri. Always confirm the required label size and format for your particular courier service, shipping software and printer.

What is the difference between thermal labels and integrated labels?

Thermal label rolls are designed for use with compatible thermal printers and are commonly used for parcel shipping and barcode printing.

Integrated labels are typically supplied as A4 sheets containing one or more peel-off adhesive labels. They allow businesses to print packing documentation and shipping labels together using a compatible office printer.

Both are commonly used in e-commerce fulfilment, but they require different printing equipment and workflows.

Is it cheaper to buy shipping labels in bulk?

Buying shipping labels in bulk can reduce the cost per label, particularly when suppliers offer volume discounts. However, businesses should compare total costs, including delivery, and ensure they’re purchasing compatible labels in quantities they can realistically use.

Where can I buy biodegradable labels in the UK?

UK suppliers such as Labels Plus offer biodegradable label options for businesses with specialist packaging requirements. When purchasing environmentally focused labels, check the material specifications, adhesives and relevant certifications to ensure they meet your needs.

Are direct thermal shipping labels better than inkjet labels?

Direct thermal labels are often more efficient for high-volume shipping operations because they don’t require ink or toner. However, they require a compatible thermal printer and are generally better suited to short-term applications.

Inkjet labels can be more appropriate for colour printing, product branding and applications requiring different materials or finishes.

Final thoughts

Choosing the right UK label supplier comes down to understanding what your business needs to print, how frequently you need to print it and which equipment you’re using.

For e-commerce businesses, warehouses and fulfilment operations, Labels Zoo is our top choice for thermal label rolls, integrated labels and courier-compatible shipping labels, with bulk purchasing options and fast UK delivery.

For custom-printed product labels and branded stickers, Avery is a well-established alternative, while Label Planet offers a broad selection of A4 labels for everyday business use.

Labels Plus is another option for businesses seeking biodegradable labels, bespoke materials and specialist finishes, while ERS caters to more technical barcode and industrial labelling requirements.

Ultimately, the right supplier should offer compatible products, dependable availability and competitive pricing that supports your business as it grows.