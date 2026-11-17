Choosing a tax professional involves more than finding someone to submit your annual return. Your income sources, financial records, eligible deductions, and future tax obligations all deserve attention. The right professional can help you understand these details and meet your Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) responsibilities.

If you are searching for a Toronto tax accountant, several established firms offer different approaches to personal tax preparation. Some focus on individual returns, while others provide broader accounting and advisory services. Their experience, service range, accessibility, and approach to complicated tax situations can help you decide.

This comparison examines 6 accounting firms serving Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). NRK Accounting takes the first position, followed by five other providers with distinct service offerings.

Six accounting firms to consider for personal tax services in Toronto

1. NRK Accounting: Personal tax filing and individual support

The firm provides personal tax preparation for employees, families, contractors, landlords, students, investors, and newcomers. Its services cover straightforward employment income as well as returns involving rental properties, investments, and foreign income. This range makes the firm a relevant option for people whose financial circumstances require more than basic tax filing.

Its personal tax service includes T1 return preparation, eligible expense and deduction reviews, and foreign income reporting. If you are comparing a tax return accountant Toronto taxpayers can rely on, these services also cover self-employed individuals who need help documenting business expenses. Landlords can receive support with rental income reporting and capital cost allowance considerations. Tax planning advice covers RRSP contributions, TFSA strategies, income splitting, and deduction timing.

What makes its services worth considering?

One practical advantage is the connection between personal tax filing and other accounting services. Clients with business activities can access bookkeeping, corporate tax filing, HST compliance, and payroll support. This can help keep personal and business financial records organized throughout the year.

The firm also offers virtual and in-office appointments. Its North York office serves clients across Toronto and the GTA. The website reports more than 110 five-star Google reviews and over 12 years of experience. Pricing is quoted after an initial review, allowing clients to understand the expected fee before work begins.

Suitable for: Individuals, self-employed professionals, landlords, families, and investors seeking personal tax assistance alongside broader accounting support.

2. PKF Antares: Individual tax returns and filing assistance

PKF Antares offers personal and corporate tax accounting services for individuals and businesses. Its Toronto tax team handles returns involving different income sources and financial circumstances. The firm emphasizes reviewing client information to identify relevant tax considerations and maintain compliance with current CRA requirements.

Its personal tax preparation process includes collecting income information, reviewing supporting documents, and addressing questions before completing a return. The firm also assists individuals who have fallen behind on their tax filings. According to its website, it helps clients catch up on several years of outstanding returns.

What should taxpayers know about its approach?

PKF Antares uses an intake process designed to reduce unnecessary office visits. Clients can submit information through a detailed form or secure portal. More complicated situations involving investments or business ownership may require an additional consultation.

This approach can suit individuals who prefer a structured submission process. It may also interest taxpayers who need help organizing several years of outstanding documents. Turnaround times depend on submission volumes and the complexity of the return.

Suitable for: Individuals seeking structured tax preparation, people catching up on previous returns, and taxpayers with more complicated financial circumstances.

3. Crowe Soberman: Tax advice for complex financial situations

Crowe Soberman is a Toronto-based accounting and advisory firm offering services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. Its tax practice covers Canadian, international, and indirect tax matters. The firm works with clients who need assistance understanding tax obligations across different financial and business situations.

Its approach places considerable emphasis on tax planning and advisory support. Individuals with international financial interests may find its broader tax expertise relevant. The firm also provides services to businesses dealing with changing tax requirements and complex financial arrangements.

Where does its expertise fit?

Tax situations involving international income, business ownership, or multiple financial responsibilities can require careful consideration. Crowe Soberman offers access to tax professionals who work across different areas of taxation. Its broader advisory capabilities can be useful when tax questions overlap with business or financial planning.

However, individuals with straightforward employment income may prefer comparing the scope and cost of specialized personal tax preparation services first. The most suitable provider depends on the complexity of the return and the advice required.

Suitable for: Individuals, business owners, and organizations requiring broader tax advisory or international tax expertise.

4. MNP: Personal tax planning and wealth considerations

MNP provides personal tax services that extend beyond preparing annual income tax returns. Its offerings include Canadian personal tax planning, owner-manager tax considerations, retirement planning, and personal tax compliance. The firm also supports individuals dealing with more specialized financial arrangements.

Its tax services can be relevant to business owners, executives, corporate directors, and individuals with substantial personal financial responsibilities. These taxpayers may need advice about how different income sources affect their overall tax position.

How does its wider service range help?

MNP also offers US personal tax services for people dealing with tax obligations on both sides of the border. Its professionals can help US citizens living in Canada and Canadian residents with relevant cross-border tax considerations. This can be particularly important when income or financial interests extend beyond Canada.

For someone looking for a straightforward T1 filing service, comparing the required service level is still important. A broader advisory firm may be more suitable when the return involves retirement, business ownership, or international obligations.

Suitable for: Business owners, executives, retirees, and individuals requiring personal tax planning or cross-border guidance.

5. Miller Bernstein: Tax compliance and business-related expertise

Miller Bernstein has operated since 1951 and provides accounting, tax, audit, and advisory services. Its work includes tax compliance and planning for clients dealing with different business and financial requirements. The firm emphasizes long-term professional relationships and industry knowledge.

Its tax compliance services cover income tax, transactional reporting, sales tax, payroll tax, and foreign reporting. It also provides assistance with tax authority inquiries, appeals, and voluntary disclosures. These services can be relevant when tax responsibilities extend beyond an ordinary annual return.

What type of taxpayer may benefit?

People with business interests or complicated financial records may need more comprehensive accounting support. Miller Bernstein’s multidisciplinary approach can help connect tax compliance with wider financial and business considerations.

Its website highlights expertise across multiple industries and business stages. Individuals should confirm the firm’s available personal return services and the specific professional handling their case before choosing it for routine T1 preparation.

Suitable for: Business owners, organizations, and clients seeking established accounting and tax compliance expertise.

6. Torontax: Accessible personal filing and bookkeeping

Torontax provides personal and business tax preparation from its Scarborough office. Its services include T1 returns for employees, students, newcomers, families, and self-employed individuals. The firm also handles rental income, investment income, and other financial information that may need additional reporting.

Clients can arrange in-person assistance or submit their information remotely. Its website states that remote personal tax filing is available across Canada, except Quebec. The firm also offers bookkeeping, corporate tax preparation, payroll, and GST/HST services.

What stands out about its service model?

Torontax provides published starting prices for several services. Its website lists basic personal tax returns starting at $69.99 before HST. Self-employed returns start at $149.99, with final fees depending on the required work and records.

The firm also reports more than 200 five-star Google reviews and operates as a CRA-authorized electronic filer. Clients can access services in English, Urdu, and Punjabi. These features may appeal to people who value accessible communication and upfront pricing.

Suitable for: Individuals, families, freelancers, and small business owners seeking accessible tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

How to choose a tax professional in Toronto

Comparing accounting firms becomes easier when you understand what your tax situation requires. A Toronto tax accountant should understand the differences between basic employment returns and more complex filings involving rental properties or international income. Choosing a provider with relevant experience can help ensure your tax obligations receive the attention they require.

Before making a decision, consider these factors:

Experience with your type of income

Your accountant should understand the income sources included in your return. Employment income, freelance earnings, rental revenue, capital gains, and foreign income can involve different reporting requirements. Ask whether the professional regularly handles situations similar to yours.

Knowledge of eligible deductions and credits

A thorough review should consider applicable deductions and tax credits. These may include eligible medical expenses, tuition amounts, RRSP contributions, childcare expenses, and charitable donations. Not every expense qualifies, so supporting documents and CRA eligibility requirements matter.

Pricing and included services

Request a clear explanation of the preparation fee before authorizing the work. Some returns require additional calculations or supporting schedules. Rental properties, self-employment, investment income, and previous-year adjustments can affect the final cost.

Communication and document handling

Tax preparation involves sharing confidential financial information. Ask how documents are submitted, reviewed, and stored. You should also understand how the accountant communicates questions, explains the completed return, and handles CRA correspondence.

Support beyond annual filing

Your financial circumstances can change throughout the year. Starting a business, purchasing rental property, changing employment, or moving to Canada can affect future tax obligations. Year-round access to relevant advice may help you prepare for these changes.

When should you hire a tax return professional?

Not every taxpayer needs professional assistance. Someone with one T4 slip and no additional income may find self-filing relatively straightforward. However, more complicated financial circumstances can make professional preparation worthwhile.

Consider seeking assistance when you:

Earn self-employment or freelance income.

Receive rental income from residential properties.

Have investment income or capital gains.

Need to report foreign income or foreign property.

Have missed previous filing deadlines.

Own an incorporated business.

Receive a CRA review or reassessment notice.

Need help understanding deductions and credits.

A tax return accountant Toronto residents choose should be able to explain the reporting requirements relevant to their circumstances. They should also clarify which documents are necessary and what additional services may involve separate fees.

Frequently Asked Questions

What documents should I prepare before meeting a tax accountant?

Prepare your T4 and other income slips, previous Notice of Assessment, RRSP contribution receipts, and relevant expense records. Rental property owners should also organize rental income and expense information. Self-employed individuals should maintain business income records and supporting receipts.

Can the firm prepare returns for self-employed individuals?

Yes. It provides personal tax filing for self-employed individuals, contractors, freelancers, and gig workers. Its services include reviewing eligible business expenses and deductions. Bookkeeping support is also available to help organize financial records.

Does the firm support rental property tax returns?

Yes. The firm provides rental property tax filing for real estate investors. Its services include rental income reporting, expense management, and capital cost allowance considerations. Clients can also discuss their wider tax planning requirements.

Can I submit my tax documents online?

Yes. It offers virtual personal tax services across Toronto and the GTA. Clients can share documents securely and arrange consultations remotely. This provides an alternative to visiting the North York office.

What if I have not filed my taxes for previous years?

You should discuss your outstanding returns with a qualified tax professional. The firm states that it handles previous-year filings and adjustments through the CRA. The required work will depend on the number of outstanding returns and your financial records.

How much does personal tax preparation cost in Toronto?

Fees vary according to the return’s complexity and the additional schedules required. Employment-only returns generally involve less work than returns containing rental, investment, or self-employment income. NRK Accounting provides an upfront quote following an initial review.

When should I contact an accountant about a CRA notice?

Contact a tax professional as soon as you receive a review, audit, or reassessment notice. Keep the original letter and any supporting documents. NRK Accounting provides CRA audit and reassessment support to help clients organize information and respond to the agency.

Final thoughts

Finding an appropriate accounting firm requires understanding your financial situation and the level of assistance you need. Some providers focus on structured tax filing, while others offer broader advisory, business accounting, and international tax services.

NRK Accounting is worth considering for individuals seeking personal tax preparation alongside bookkeeping, tax planning, and CRA support. Its services cover employees, contractors, landlords, families, and investors. The availability of virtual and in-office appointments also gives clients flexibility when arranging their tax work.

Before choosing a provider, compare its experience, service scope, communication process, and pricing. A suitable professional should make your tax responsibilities easier to understand while helping you maintain accurate and compliant records.