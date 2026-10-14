What to check before committing to an off-plan build in Accra

Buying off-plan in Accra offers clear advantages, from early access to prime locations to the potential for capital appreciation as a development takes shape. Because you are purchasing a home before it is completed, a little due diligence at the outset helps ensure a smooth journey from contract to keys.

Start with the developer. Choose established Ghana property developers with a proven track record and transparent delivery timelines, and take the time to visit or review their completed projects. Seeing finished residences in person gives you a clear sense of the build quality, finishes and amenities you can expect, and speaking with existing homeowners can offer valuable insight into the developer’s communication and after-sales care. You can confirm a developer’s credentials by checking that the company is registered with the Office of the Registrar of Companies and licensed by the Real Estate Agency Council (REAC).

Beyond the developer, a few further checks will give you confidence in your purchase from day one. The key areas to review are the development’s planning approvals and regulatory compliance, the terms of the sale contract, and the structure of the payment plan.

Planning approvals and regulatory compliance

Before construction begins, make sure you ask your developer for construction approval; they should be happy to share it with an investor. The key documents you should confidently ask for are:

The confirmation at the Land Commission of the ownership of the land they are about to construct to make sure the land is free of encumbrance.

Confirmation of development permit from the relevant District Planning Authority to comply with the Land Use and Spatial Planning Act, 2016.

Architectural and structural drawings should be approved by the relevant Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assembly (MMDA).

Clearance from the Environmental Protection Agency for large buildings.

These documents provide confidence in the investment, as they confirm that the building has been developed in accordance with Ghanaian regulations and standards.

Terms of the sale contract

The sale agreement is a document you should read carefully before you sign, as it states exactly what your investment secures and the delivery timeframe. It is worth having a Ghanaian property lawyer review the agreement ahead of signing.

It should clearly state a detailed description of the residence; the delivery timeline, including a completion date; how often progress updates will be shared; tenure and lease terms; any amenities and service charges; and any commitments by the developer regarding the property after handover.

Tenure is especially relevant for international buyers. Under Ghana’s 1992 Constitution, non-citizens may hold leasehold interests for up to 50 years, while Ghanaian citizens, including those in the diaspora, can hold longer terms. It is worth confirming the lease length that applies to you.

Structure of the payment plan

Off-plan investments are usually paid in instalments rather than as a single payment, so that payments align with the development’s progress. Before committing, make sure the payment plan is transparent about both the timing and the amount of each payment. You should know the deposit amount, what it secures and when it is due, as well as the staged instalments linked to construction progress, such as completion of the foundation, structural frame and roof. The final payment is typically made at handover, once the residence is complete.

Clarify the currency of your payments when the payment plan is structured, and agree to it once everything is clearly set out. For diaspora and overseas buyers, it is also worth confirming how international transfers are handled to ensure the purchase can be managed smoothly from abroad. Keep all your receipts for your records and check them against the contract.

Your checklist for a safe off-plan investment

Buying off-plan in Accra gives investors early access to some of the city’s most sought-after locations, with the opportunity to secure a residence as a development takes shape. Committing with confidence comes down to a few clear checks:

Choose an established developer with a proven track record.

Confirm the land title and planning approvals.

Review the sale contract with a property lawyer.

Agree on a payment plan structured around construction progress.

With these foundations in place, an off-plan purchase becomes a straightforward and rewarding route to owning a premium home in one of West Africa’s most dynamic property markets.