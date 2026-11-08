How to trade US stock options from Turkey in 2026: A step-by-step guide

Investors in Turkey are increasingly looking beyond traditional stock investments to explore opportunities in the US options market. Options on American stocks such as Apple (AAPL), Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Microsoft (MSFT) allow investors to gain exposure to price movements, manage certain portfolio risks, and implement different trading strategies.

But can you trade US stock options while living in Turkey? Which brokerage platforms provide access, and what should you know before placing your first trade?

The short answer is yes. Investors residing in Turkey can access US stock options through brokerage platforms that support these instruments, subject to account eligibility, regulatory requirements, and trading permissions.

This guide explains how US stock options work, where investors in Turkey can trade them, and the steps involved in opening and managing an options position.

Can you trade US stock options from Turkey?

Yes, US stock options trading is accessible to eligible investors residing in Turkey. However, access depends on the financial institution, the products it offers, and the requirements that apply to individual accounts.

US stock options are derivative contracts linked to underlying securities listed on American exchanges. Unlike buying a stock directly, purchasing an option gives the holder the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the underlying asset at a predetermined price within a specified period.

For investors based in Turkey, there are generally two routes to accessing this market:

Turkey-based investment platforms: Local brokerage services that provide access to US stocks and options through their investment platforms.

Local brokerage services that provide access to US stocks and options through their investment platforms. International brokerage firms: Global brokers that accept eligible residents of Turkey and offer US options trading, subject to account approval and product permissions.

US stock options should not be confused with options traded on Borsa Istanbul’s Futures and Options Market (VIOP). While both involve derivative contracts, they operate on different exchanges and have different underlying assets, contract specifications, and settlement arrangements.

Where can you trade US stock options from Turkey?

Choosing a brokerage platform is one of the most important steps before entering the US options market.

Investors should evaluate market access, trading costs, available instruments, account requirements, and the tools provided for analysing option contracts.

Midas: A Turkey-based platform for US options trading

Midas is a Turkey-focused investment platform that provides access to US stock options alongside other investment products.

Through its mobile application, investors can explore available options contracts, monitor contracts using watchlists, and examine potential profit-and-loss outcomes under different price scenarios.

The platform emphasizes a simplified mobile trading experience, allowing investors to manage options positions without relying exclusively on traditional desktop brokerage terminals.

Midas also publishes a volume-based pricing structure for US options transactions.

According to its published standard fee schedule, the commission is $1.50 per contract for monthly trading volumes of up to 500 contracts. Lower per-contract rates apply at higher trading volumes, subject to the contract premium and the applicable pricing conditions.

Investors considering US stock options through Midas can review the platform’s available features, current fees, and account requirements before trading.

Investment services are provided through Midas Menkul Değerler A.Ş., a brokerage firm authorized by Turkey’s Capital Markets Board (SPK).

Interactive brokers: An international brokerage alternative

Interactive Brokers (IBKR) is another option for investors seeking access to US stock options.

The international brokerage firm lists Turkey among its supported account-opening jurisdictions and provides access to US-listed options for eligible accounts.

IBKR offers options chains, analytical tools, and different levels of options trading permissions. The strategies available to an investor depend on the permission level approved for that account.

However, residing in a supported country does not automatically guarantee access to every options strategy. Account eligibility and trading permissions must be reviewed separately.

When comparing Midas and Interactive Brokers, investors should consider their preferred trading experience, platform complexity, total transaction costs, available strategies, and customer support requirements.

How to trade US stock options from Turkey: Step by step

The process of trading US stock options typically involves opening an eligible brokerage account, selecting an underlying stock, choosing an option contract, and submitting an order.

Although the exact interface varies between platforms, the main steps are similar.

Step 1: Choose a brokerage platform that supports US options

Start by confirming that your selected broker offers actual exchange-traded US stock options.

Not every platform that provides US stock investing also supports options trading.

Before opening an account, check whether the broker offers:

Access to US-listed equity options

Call and put contracts

Clear commission and fee information

Options chains with available expiration dates and strike prices

Position monitoring and risk-analysis tools

Account services for residents of Turkey

It is also important to distinguish listed options from contracts for difference (CFDs) or other derivatives that merely track an underlying asset’s price.

These products have different structures and risks.

Step 2: Open your investment account and complete the required checks

After choosing a platform, complete the account registration and identity-verification process.

Brokerage firms generally request personal information, identity documents, and financial details as part of their customer onboarding procedures.

Options trading may require additional assessments related to investment experience, financial circumstances, or understanding of derivatives.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) explains that brokers must approve customers for options trading and determine which types of transactions may be appropriate for their accounts.

Once the necessary approvals are completed, investors can fund their accounts using the methods supported by their brokerage provider.

Because US stock options are generally quoted in US dollars, currency conversion and funding costs should also be considered.

Step 3: Select the US stock you want to trade

The next step is selecting the underlying security.

Many investors begin by researching options linked to major US-listed companies, including:

Apple (AAPL)

Tesla (TSLA)

Nvidia (NVDA)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Amazon (AMZN)

The availability of specific contracts depends on the brokerage platform and the options listed for the underlying security.

Selecting a stock is only the beginning. Investors also need to evaluate price volatility, liquidity, upcoming earnings announcements, and the time remaining until the option expires.

These factors can significantly affect an option’s price.

Step 4: Choose between a call and a put option

There are two main types of stock options: calls and puts.

Call options give buyers the right to purchase the underlying stock at a specified price. Investors may buy calls when they expect the stock price to rise, although a price increase does not necessarily guarantee a profitable trade.

Put options give buyers the right to sell the underlying stock at a specified price. Investors may buy puts when they anticipate a decline or wish to hedge certain existing stock positions.

For example, an investor who expects a hypothetical stock trading at $100 to increase in value might consider a call option with a $105 strike price.

An investor expecting a decline might instead evaluate a put option.

The appropriate choice depends on the investor’s objectives, expected price movement, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

Step 5: Select the strike price and expiration date

Every option contract has several characteristics that influence its value.

Strike price: The predetermined price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold if the option is exercised.

The predetermined price at which the underlying asset can be bought or sold if the option is exercised. Expiration date: The date on which the option contract expires.

The date on which the option contract expires. Premium: The market price paid by the buyer to acquire the option.

The market price paid by the buyer to acquire the option. Contract multiplier: The number of underlying shares represented by one contract.

A standard US equity option contract usually represents 100 shares, although certain corporate actions can result in adjusted contracts.

For example, suppose a call option has a quoted premium of $2.40 per share.

With a multiplier of 100, purchasing one contract would cost:

$2.40 × 100 = $240

This amount excludes brokerage commissions and other applicable charges.

The premium is the amount the option buyer risks losing if the contract ultimately expires worthless.

Step 6: Review the contract and place your order

After selecting the contract, examine its details before submitting an order.

Important information includes the bid and ask prices, trading volume, open interest, expiration date, and total premium.

The difference between the bid and ask prices is particularly important because wider spreads can increase trading costs.

Investors should also examine how sensitive the contract is to movements in the underlying stock, changes in volatility, and the passage of time.

Depending on the trading platform, investors may be able to submit market or limit orders. A limit order lets the investor specify a maximum purchase price, although execution is not guaranteed.

Before confirming the transaction, review the total cost and the maximum potential loss associated with the intended position.

Step 7: Monitor your position and decide when to close it

Opening an options position is only one part of the process.

Option prices may change rapidly even when the underlying stock moves only slightly. This happens because options are affected by multiple variables, including implied volatility and time decay.

Investors generally have several possible outcomes after purchasing an option:

Sell the option before expiration to close the position.

Hold the contract until expiration, subject to its value and the broker’s expiration procedures.

Exercise the option when permitted and appropriate, taking into account the resulting stock transaction.

Selling a previously purchased option to close a position is different from writing a new option contract.

Exercise may require significant purchasing power or delivery of underlying shares. In-the-money options can also be subject to automatic exercise procedures unless contrary instructions or brokerage-specific rules apply.

Understanding these procedures before expiration is essential.

How do call and put options work? A practical example

Consider a hypothetical stock trading at $100.

An investor purchases one call option with the following characteristics:

Contract detail Value Underlying stock price $100 Option type Call Strike price $105 Premium $2.40 Contract multiplier 100 Total premium paid $240

At expiration, if the stock is trading at $110, the call has an intrinsic value of $5 per share.

For a standard 100-share contract, that represents $500.

After subtracting the original $240 premium, the theoretical profit is $260, before transaction costs.

The expiration break-even stock price is $107.40.

However, if the stock remains below $105 at expiration, the call generally expires worthless, and the investor loses the $240 premium.

This example illustrates an important principle: correctly anticipating the direction of a stock’s price does not always produce an options trading profit.

The size and timing of the move also matter.

What are the costs of US options trading from Turkey?

Brokerage commissions are only one part of the overall cost.

Investors should consider several factors when comparing platforms.

Per-contract commissions: Some brokers charge a fixed amount for every contract traded, while others use tiered pricing based on volume.

Some brokers charge a fixed amount for every contract traded, while others use tiered pricing based on volume. Bid-ask spreads: The difference between buying and selling quotations creates an implicit transaction cost.

The difference between buying and selling quotations creates an implicit transaction cost. Currency conversion: Investors funding accounts in Turkish lira may incur conversion costs when obtaining US dollars.

Investors funding accounts in Turkish lira may incur conversion costs when obtaining US dollars. Regulatory and other charges: Depending on the brokerage provider and transaction, additional fees may apply.

Investors should calculate both opening and closing costs instead of comparing headline commission rates alone.

Pricing structures can change, so current broker fee schedules should always be checked.

What are the risks of trading US stock options?

Options provide flexibility, but they can be considerably more complex than buying shares outright.

Some of the most important risks include:

Loss of the entire premium: Buyers of call or put options can lose 100% of the amount paid if their contracts expire worthless.

Buyers of call or put options can lose 100% of the amount paid if their contracts expire worthless. Time decay: All else being equal, an option’s time value generally decreases as expiration approaches.

All else being equal, an option’s time value generally decreases as expiration approaches. Volatility risk: Changes in implied volatility can cause an option to lose value even when the underlying stock moves in the anticipated direction.

Changes in implied volatility can cause an option to lose value even when the underlying stock moves in the anticipated direction. Liquidity risk: Contracts with limited trading activity may have wider spreads and may be difficult to close at favorable prices.

Contracts with limited trading activity may have wider spreads and may be difficult to close at favorable prices. Exercise and assignment risk: Exercising an option can create an underlying stock position, while writing options can create obligations to buy or deliver shares.

Some uncovered options-selling strategies can expose traders to losses significantly greater than the premiums received, including theoretically unlimited losses for uncovered calls.

The SEC and the Options Industry Council (OIC) provide educational materials explaining these risks and the mechanics of standardized options.

Investors should understand a strategy’s maximum potential loss, exercise requirements, and expiration procedures before entering a position.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can Turkish residents trade options on Tesla and Nvidia stocks?

Eligible investors residing in Turkey may access options on Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and other US-listed stocks through brokerage platforms that support the relevant contracts. Availability and trading permissions depend on the broker and account.

Do I need a US bank account to trade American stock options?

Not necessarily. Some brokerage platforms allow eligible investors to fund investment accounts through supported local or international transfer methods. Funding requirements vary between providers.

How much money do I need to start trading US options?

There is no single universal minimum for purchasing an options contract. The required amount depends on the contract premium, number of contracts, brokerage costs, and account requirements. Writing options or exercising contracts may require considerably more capital.

Can I trade US options using a mobile application?

Yes. Some platforms, including Midas and Interactive Brokers, offer mobile access to US options trading. Available features, strategies, and permissions vary.

Are US stock options different from Borsa Istanbul VIOP options?

Yes. US stock options and Borsa Istanbul VIOP options trade in different markets, with different underlying instruments, contract specifications, and settlement rules.

Do investors in Turkey pay taxes on US options trading profits?

Tax obligations depend on an investor’s tax residency, transaction characteristics, and applicable legislation. Investors residing in Turkey should review their potential reporting and tax obligations with a qualified tax professional.

Final thoughts

Trading US stock options from Turkey is possible through eligible brokerage platforms offering access to American options markets.

The first step is choosing a provider that supports the desired instruments and understanding its trading permissions, account requirements, and fees.

Turkey-based platforms such as Midas and international brokers such as Interactive Brokers provide different approaches to market access, account management, and trading tools.

Regardless of the platform selected, understanding call and put options, strike prices, expiration dates, and risk management should come before placing an order.

Options can serve different investment and hedging purposes, but their complexity and potential for substantial losses make informed decision-making essential.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment, financial, legal, or tax advice. Options involve significant risks and may not be suitable for every investor. Broker availability, fees, trading permissions, and regulatory conditions are subject to change.