Trump’s Putin diesel deal is ‘catastrophic’ as ‘ordinary Ukrainians will pay with their lives’

Donald Trump’s decision to lift restrictions on Russian diesel exports has triggered a political backlash in Washington, with critics warning that the US president is providing Vladimir Putin with fresh revenue to sustain his war against Ukraine in a potentially costly miscalculation ahead of November’s midterm elections.

The agreement, struck between Mr Trump and the Russian president, has been condemned as a “catastrophic miscalculation” by Con Coughlin, The Telegraph’s executive defence and foreign affairs editor, who argued that the deal risks undermining American credibility while helping Moscow finance further attacks on Ukraine, the Kyiv Post reported.

In a commentary published on Sunday, October 11, Mr Coughlin accused the White House of prioritising domestic fuel prices over the strategic objective of restricting the Kremlin’s war chest.

“Ordinary Ukrainians will pay for cheaper global diesel prices with their lives,” he wrote.

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Under the agreement, Russia is expected to supply more than 300,000 tonnes of diesel immediately to US and global markets, followed by a further 500,000 tonnes in November and another 1 million tonnes afterwards. The US Treasury Department has issued a waiver permitting Russian diesel sales and imports despite sanctions imposed over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Mr Coughlin described the arrangement as a “massive sell-out of the Ukrainian cause”, arguing that renewed export revenues could help replenish Russian resources at a time when Western governments have sought to constrain the Kremlin’s ability to finance its military campaign.

The decision has also exposed a growing tension between Mr Trump’s domestic political priorities and Washington’s wider security commitments. With American voters facing higher energy costs, the president has been pressured to show that his administration can bring prices down before the midterm elections in November.

Mr Trump has blamed Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries for rising American diesel prices and demanded that Kyiv halt its strikes on Russian energy infrastructure. He has warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that he had “better damn well stop” if Ukraine wanted continued Western support.

The president has also urged Ukrainians to elect a new leader capable of reaching an agreement with Moscow.

Mr Coughlin argued that the administration’s approach reflected not only concern about fuel costs but also Mr Trump’s longstanding hostility towards Mr Zelensky, dating back to his first presidential term.

The immediate political consequences are becoming apparent. Republican lawmakers facing voters in November have begun criticising the agreement, with two Republicans speaking out and another incumbent in a key state describing the deal as a “grave error”.

The criticism suggests that Mr Trump’s attempt to address public anxiety over energy prices could create difficulties within his own party, particularly if Russian supplies fail to deliver meaningful savings at American forecourts before election day.

For Ukraine, the stakes are considerably higher. Mr Zelensky has condemned the agreement, accusing Washington of demonstrating weakness and warning that additional Russian revenues would translate into further attacks and deaths.

The dispute has become more complicated following Mr Trump’s announcement of an immediate “energy ceasefire” between Ukraine and Russia, under which both sides were said to have agreed to stop attacking energy infrastructure.

Kyiv said it was prepared to comply if Moscow reciprocated, but indicated that it had not received clear details of the proposed arrangement. Russian forces continued striking Ukrainian power facilities after Mr Trump’s announcement, while the Kremlin did not immediately confirm that it had accepted the truce.

The uncertainty raises questions about whether the announcement can meaningfully reduce attacks or whether the arrangement will remain an unfulfilled diplomatic promise.

It also creates a difficult strategic calculation for Washington. Lower energy prices could relieve American consumers, but allowing Russian diesel back onto international markets risks weakening pressure on Moscow over its invasion.

The political calculation may prove equally uncertain. Mr Coughlin predicted that the agreement could damage Mr Trump’s reputation more severely than Mr Zelensky’s, particularly if the anticipated reduction in fuel prices fails to materialise before the midterms.

The underlying problem is that the benefits and costs of the agreement fall on different constituencies. American motorists may benefit if additional supplies help ease prices, while Ukraine fears that the Kremlin will use the proceeds to sustain its military operations.

For European allies, the arrangement could also raise concerns about the consistency of US policy towards Russia, particularly if Washington relaxes restrictions while continuing to demand concessions from Kyiv.

The deal therefore places Mr Trump between competing objectives: containing domestic energy costs, maintaining political support at home and preserving pressure on a Russian government whose war against Ukraine remains unresolved.

Whether the additional diesel supplies materially reduce American prices remains to be seen. But the controversy has already exposed the political and strategic risks of treating energy markets and the war in Ukraine as separate problems.

If the agreement fails to deliver relief to American consumers while strengthening Moscow’s finances, Mr Trump could find that a measure intended to ease pressure before the midterms instead intensifies scrutiny of his approach to Russia and Ukraine.