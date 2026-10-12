Top B2B payment solutions in 2026

Payment providers shape the time and money a business spends collecting revenue and settling its bills. For a team paying 60 contractors every month, entering each transfer separately can make the cheapest advertised fee a costly choice. Here are five top B2B providers for global payments, examining their workflows and published pricing.

1. Wise Business

A company paying 60 contractors each month can prepare the run in one Wise Business file, then fund it with a single payment. The batch limit is 1,000 transfers.

Where payment approvals are supported, different team members can handle preparation and authorization: the colleague reviewing a batch does so before it is funded or completed. Transactions can flow into supported accounting software, although account features depend on the company’s registration country.

2. Railor

With Railor’s global payments services , a company can manage multi-currency accounts and send payments through SEPA, SWIFT, or local routes. Suppliers can be included in one uploaded file, with each transfer tracked individually afterward.

For a business receiving crypto and paying suppliers in fiat, Railor connects the two sides through exchange partners. Their own onboarding checks apply to the conversion service; after the proceeds reach the company’s Railor fiat balance, supplier payments follow through the banking routes.

3. Airwallex

Dollars collected from customers can fund the next dollar supplier bill through Airwallex’s Global Accounts. Local receiving details bring revenue into a balance held in the same currency, reducing conversion costs on global business payments when USD earnings cover USD spending.

4. Tipalti

Tipalti addresses the work before the transfer. An invoice caught between a purchase order mismatch and an absent approver can be more disruptive than a slow banking route; supplier onboarding and approval workflows bring those issues into the payment process.

The accounting connection carries invoice and payment data back to systems such as NetSuite or Xero. Suppliers also see invoice and payment statuses through a portal, so routine progress queries need not become another task for finance.

5. Stripe Invoicing

Customers receive a hosted invoice page through Stripe Invoicing, where they can pay by card or another supported method, including bank transfer. Invoice references help match transferred funds to the right bill.

Sometimes a receipt cannot be matched automatically. It stays in the customer balance for manual reconciliation, giving finance a place to investigate an unallocated payment when the customer asks about an invoice still showing as unpaid.

Pricing comparison

Provider Main use Pricing basis Wise Business Supplier and contractor payouts Ireland: €60 setup; transfers from 0.2%, currency-dependent Railor Fiat payments with partner crypto conversion Monthly €0/€100/€200 by risk tier; SEPA out 0.10–0.30%, minimum €5–€20 Airwallex Multi-currency receipts and reuse European Explore: €19/month excluding VAT; major-currency FX 0.5% above interbank Tipalti Supplier onboarding and invoice workflows European AP from €99/month, plus invoice and payment fees Stripe Invoicing Customer invoice collection Starter: 0.4% per paid invoice, plus payment processing

Comparing global payments solutions by cost

The figures in the table cover different parts of global B2B payments. Wise’s setup fee unlocks account features; Tipalti’s subscription pays for an invoice workflow, with transaction fees on top. Railor assigns the risk category during business verification, which also determines monthly account charges. For Airwallex users, meeting the €10,000 monthly deposit or combined month-end balance threshold removes the €19 European Explore subscription charge.

Stripe Starter’s invoicing fee reaches €20 on a €5,000 paid invoice, before payment processing, rising to €200 on €50,000. For low-risk Railor accounts, the €5 SEPA minimum means a €100 outgoing transfer carries a 5% fee, making average payout size central to the cost comparison.