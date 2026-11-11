Schools ‘briefly evacuated’ across Scotland and Northern Ireland after threatening emails

Schools across Scotland and Northern Ireland have been evacuated as a precaution after threatening emails were circulated widely across the UK, prompting police investigations and renewed concerns over a series of bogus bomb alerts targeting educational institutions.

Police Scotland said the messages were being treated as hoaxes, stressing that there was no evidence of a credible threat to schools or the wider public.

“Our enquiries have established that there is nothing to suggest that they represent a credible threat or that there is any wider threat to the public,” the force said.

The emails were sent to distribution lists across the UK and Northern Ireland, with officers urging schools not to evacuate buildings or keep pupils away from lessons solely because of the messages.

Edinburgh City Council confirmed that pupils had been “briefly evacuated as a precaution” after the threats emerged.

The council said the safety of children, young people and school staff was its priority, adding that its response had followed established safety procedures.

It also sought to reassure parents that schools were safe and there was no need to collect their children.

The incident bears similarities to a threat made against more than 160 schools in Northern Ireland just weeks ago. That message claimed there were “viable devices” inside educational institutions and was signed off with the phrase “Allah Akbar”.

Stormont Education Minister Paul Givan confirmed the earlier message, which prompted evacuations and disruption across the region, was subsequently declared a hoax by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

The Education Authority said the latest email had similarities to the previous bogus threat and confirmed it was liaising with police.

“At this stage, we have not been made aware of any evidence of any credible threat to schools,” it said, adding that investigations were continuing.

The authority urged schools to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the PSNI, while promising further updates following discussions with police.

Police Scotland said its Cyber and Fraud Unit was investigating to establish the origin of the latest messages.

The threats have also caused disruption beyond Britain and Ireland. Schools in Italy were reportedly evacuated on Wednesday following what was described as a nationwide bomb alert.

Italian Education Minister Giuseppe Valditara told television channel La7 that the threats were being treated as presumed hoaxes.

According to Reuters, the emails were signed by an individual identifying himself as “Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Vilayat of Misoginistan”. The same author reportedly claimed responsibility for bomb threats in Ireland and Bulgaria last week.

The apparent spread of similar messages across several European countries has raised questions about the source and motivation behind the campaign, although authorities have yet to establish who is responsible.

Police have emphasised that the current threats have not been assessed as credible. Nevertheless, the disruption has left schools, families and staff facing the consequences of messages designed to provoke alarm, even where no evidence of an actual explosive device has emerged.