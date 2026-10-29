‘The tills may ring at Christmas, but the bills keep coming’ as businesses brace for January’s cash crunch

Retailers, pubs, restaurants and leisure businesses face a precarious Christmas trading period as business rates relief announced in the Autumn Budget risks being offset by higher wage bills, rising inflation and slowing UK economic growth.

Britain’s high street is heading into Christmas with a narrow margin for error. Chancellor John Healey’s Budget offers welcome business rates relief to thousands of retailers, hospitality operators and leisure businesses, but rising employment costs threaten to erode those savings just as firms prepare for the January cash-flow crunch.

The warning from business finance platform Capitalise highlights the pressure facing small businesses already struggling to balance operating costs, payroll commitments and uncertain consumer demand.

Healey has increased the small business rates relief threshold for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses from £12,000 to £18,000. According to the Treasury, the change will remove 70,000 businesses from business rates altogether, funded by higher taxes on gambling.

For eligible businesses, the reform provides some breathing space at a critical time of year. However, the savings may be less substantial once other costs are factored in.

Nick Richardson, head of funding at Capitalise, welcomed the announcement but warned that employers face a difficult balancing act.

“Raising the small business rates relief threshold is welcome news for retail, hospitality and leisure businesses,” he said. The measure will ease pressure on eligible firms as they approach Christmas and prepare for the cash-flow squeeze that typically follows in January.

But Richardson cautioned that the benefit could be substantially reduced by rising payroll costs.

The Chancellor has also confirmed a 3.9% increase in the National Minimum Wage and National Living Wage from April, including for workers aged 18 to 20.

For retailers, restaurants, pubs and leisure operators that rely heavily on staff paid at or near these wage levels, the increase represents another significant cost to absorb.

“Much of that saving will be cancelled out by rising wage costs,” Richardson said.

“With inflation where it is, higher pay is absolutely necessary. But the two measures side by side show what a fine line these businesses are walking just to stay viable.”

The competing pressures illustrate the challenge facing policymakers. Business rates relief can reduce fixed overheads, while higher minimum wages support workers’ incomes. But for employers operating on tight margins, the combined effect may leave little room to rebuild cash reserves or invest in expansion.

The timing of the changes is particularly important for businesses preparing for the festive trading period.

Christmas can deliver a vital boost to sales, but it also brings additional expenditure on stock, temporary staff and operating capacity. When trading slows in January, businesses may find themselves facing outstanding invoices, wages, rent and supplier payments against a weaker flow of revenue.

That seasonal imbalance makes cash-flow planning essential, particularly for smaller firms with limited access to working capital.

Richardson said the next few months would be critical for businesses, including the 200,000 firms signed up to Capitalise.

“Planning ahead for the January dip and knowing what finance options are available before they are urgently needed could make all the difference,” he said.

For businesses already operating close to their financial limits, securing appropriate funding before a shortfall develops may help them meet immediate commitments. However, finance is not a substitute for sustainable margins, and additional borrowing can create further pressure if trading conditions deteriorate.

The wider economic outlook offers little room for complacency.

The Office for Budget Responsibility expects inflation to reach 3.1% this year and 3.4% in 2027, while UK economic growth is forecast to slow from 1.2% this year to 1% next year.

For high street businesses, this combination presents a difficult prospect: operating costs remain under pressure while subdued economic growth could constrain consumer spending.

Even where business rates relief delivers a genuine saving, firms may struggle to translate it into stronger profitability if wage bills and other expenses continue to rise faster than revenues.

The pressure is particularly acute in hospitality and leisure, where labour costs represent a substantial part of operating expenditure and demand can fluctuate sharply with consumer confidence.

The Budget’s business rates reforms offer meaningful support to eligible firms, particularly those removed from the tax altogether. But the ultimate benefit will depend on how much of that relief remains after higher wages and other operating costs are accounted for.

For the Government, the challenge is to support workers through higher pay while ensuring that businesses can continue to employ staff, invest and remain viable.

For retailers, pubs, restaurants and leisure operators, the immediate priority is more practical: managing cash carefully through Christmas and preparing for the inevitable slowdown that follows.

The decisive test may come in January, when festive sales fade but bills continue to arrive.