We will have their backs’ as Farage rightly vows to pardon veterans and halt prosecutions of British soldiers

Reform UK has promised sweeping legal protections for serving and former British soldiers, pledging to end most ongoing prosecutions and block future cases unless the Defence Secretary gives explicit approval, a move that has already raised questions about its legal feasibility.

The party’s newly appointed defence spokesman, Angus MacIntyre, said a Reform government would act within its first 100 days to pardon veterans convicted for carrying out orders, end existing prosecutions and prevent further cases against British troops.

The pledge places veterans’ treatment at the centre of Reform’s defence agenda, as political tensions grow over the potential prosecution of former soldiers for incidents dating back decades, particularly during the Northern Ireland Troubles.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, MacIntyre condemned what he described as the treatment of military veterans who had faced legal action over their service.

“We see the utterly disgraceful treatment of our veterans who have found themselves prosecuted merely for doing their jobs,” he said.

“Ex-soldiers should not spend their retirement wondering whether the very country they swore to defend will stand by them. We will have their backs.”

But the proposals have drawn scepticism from military and veterans’ campaigners, who questioned whether Reform could deliver the promised protections without undermining established legal safeguards.

Philip Ingram, a former army intelligence officer, said: “Opposition parties promise lots. I don’t believe there is a legal mechanism to achieve what they’re promising.”

Paul Young, a prominent veterans’ affairs campaigner, also warned that the proposals went further than campaigners had advocated.

“We could not endorse those policies based on those wordings,” he said.

Young argued that decisions on whether prosecutions should proceed should be made by an independent judicial authority rather than a government minister.

“The Defence Secretary is a politician rather than a legal person. We have advocated that a Supreme Court judge should decide whether cases proceed, based on the requirement for new, compelling and extraordinary evidence.”

He added: “We have never called for pardons, rather the prevention of repeated attempts to prosecute soldiers without legal justification.

“When someone has committed a crime, they should be subjected to the appropriate processes.”

The debate is likely to intensify as Labour advances its proposed Troubles Legacy Bill, intended to replace the controversial 2023 Legacy Act introduced by the Conservatives. The previous legislation offered conditional immunity for certain Troubles-related offences in exchange for co-operation with an independent reconciliation and information recovery process.

Labour’s replacement would establish a new Legacy Commission to investigate killings during the conflict, alongside a separate information recovery body and a dedicated legacy unit within the Irish police force, An Garda Síochána.

Ministers argue that the new framework is necessary to provide answers to bereaved families and restore public confidence in the process. But it has raised concerns among veterans who fear renewed investigations into incidents from their military service.

Reform is also seeking to link its veterans’ pledge to a wider military spending drive. The party says it would reduce welfare expenditure to fund higher defence investment, targeting spending of 3 per cent of GDP by 2030 and 3.5 per cent by 2035, matching ambitions also advanced by Labour and the Conservatives.

The political appeal of protecting veterans is clear. The greater challenge for Reform will be turning its promise into workable legislation that safeguards soldiers against repeated or unjustified prosecution without placing them beyond the reach of the law.