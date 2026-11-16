Boots to become first UK pharmacy to offer private cannabis prescriptions for pain and insomnia

Boots is set to become the first major UK pharmacy to offer private prescriptions for medicinal cannabis, opening access to the drug for adults suffering from chronic pain, insomnia and generalised anxiety.

The high street pharmacy chain confirmed that patients aged over 25 will be able to seek treatment through its Boots Online Doctor service, Sureleaf, subject to specialist assessment and strict clinical screening.

The move marks a significant expansion of private access to cannabis-based treatments in Britain, where medicinal cannabis has been legal under prescription since 2018 but remains tightly regulated.

Patients will first have to demonstrate that conventional treatments have been tried before cannabis is considered. They will also undergo screening for a history of psychosis and other medical conditions that could make treatment unsuitable.

Those approved will be able to receive cannabis flower or oil for an initial 28-day period, with the lowest dosage costing just under £40. Prescriptions will follow a video consultation, with treatment subject to ongoing monitoring.

Jamie Kerruish, Boots’ chief healthcare officer, said the company wanted to make healthcare more accessible to people whose symptoms had not responded adequately to conventional treatments.

“Millions of people live with ongoing pain and for some, conventional treatments do not provide adequate symptom relief,” he said, adding that persistent symptoms could affect sleep, employment, family life and everyday activities.

He said patients would benefit from clinical expertise and continued care to assess whether treatment was effective and improving their quality of life.

Dr David Gwynne, medical director at Boots Online Doctor, stressed that medicinal cannabis was “not appropriate for everyone” and that prescribing decisions would be made individually.

He said Sureleaf had been designed with clinical safeguards and specialist oversight, from the initial assessment through to monitoring and review.

The launch follows Boots’ acquisition by Canadian firm Whittington Investments in early October. Canada legalised medicinal cannabis in 2001 and introduced a regulated recreational market in 2018.

The pharmacy’s decision could bring medicinal cannabis to a much wider audience through one of Britain’s best-known healthcare brands. But the emphasis on screening and specialist supervision reflects the continuing medical and regulatory sensitivities surrounding the treatment.