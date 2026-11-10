Iran distributes iodine tablets near nuclear sites amid fears of US strike

Iran has begun distributing iodine tablets to civilians living near its nuclear facilities, amid heightened fears that the United States could launch further attacks on sites linked to the country’s disputed nuclear programme.

A health official in Iran’s Ministry of Health said tablets were being given to communities within two to three kilometres of nuclear installations, as authorities issued emergency broadcasts explaining what residents should do in the event of a nuclear strike.

“Yes, we are distributing iodine. During every war, we have tried to distribute it within a two-to-three-kilometre radius of nuclear facilities,” the unnamed official told The Times.

The distribution comes amid renewed uncertainty over the course of the conflict, despite President Donald Trump’s claim that Iran has been effectively defeated militarily.

Last week, reports suggested Mr Trump had considered using nuclear weapons against two locations allegedly connected to Iran’s nuclear weapons programme. The possibility of such an escalation has intensified concerns among communities living close to sensitive facilities.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions have been a central justification for the US campaign, with Mr Trump repeatedly citing the threat posed by Tehran’s programme.

Iodine tablets are used to protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine, which can be released into the atmosphere following a nuclear explosion or an incident at a nuclear facility. Radioactive particles can be inhaled or swallowed, with the thyroid absorbing the iodine and increasing the risk of cancer.

The tablets contain stable, non-radioactive iodine, which helps saturate the thyroid and reduce its absorption of radioactive material. They do not protect against other forms of radiation and are most effective when taken at the appropriate time under medical guidance.

Despite reports of distribution, accounts from Iranian sources have differed over the extent of the preparations. Iranian state-linked media have claimed that anti-radiation tablets were being distributed and stockpiled in hospitals in the southern city of Bushehr, home to the country’s only operational nuclear power plant.

The preparations come after a series of urgent meetings between Mr Trump and his national security team over whether to resume the US bombing campaign.

Yet on Monday, the president struck a more confident tone, telling reporters: “Iran militarily is effectively over. We’re just keeping it the status quo.”

He added that Iran had been “decapitated”, referring to the damage inflicted on its leadership and military capabilities.

However, Mr Trump has continued to seek a longer-term settlement that would ensure Iran’s nuclear programme could no longer pose a threat, leaving the prospect of further military action unresolved.