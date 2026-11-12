Fears SAS soldiers are becoming less effective as they are reluctant to volunteer for kill missions amid prosecution fears

SAS soldiers are becoming reluctant to volunteer for missions involving lethal force because they fear being prosecuted years later, senior special forces personnel have warned.

Serving members of the elite unit say the ongoing Afghanistan inquiry has left them feeling “permanently and constantly scrutinised”, creating uncertainty over whether actions taken on operations could lead to future investigations.

The concerns were reported by The Telegraph, which said current SAS soldiers had spoken anonymously about the impact of the inquiry into alleged extrajudicial killings between 2010 and 2013.

One serviceman said troops were now “less inclined” to volunteer for dangerous assignments where they might face the prospect of using lethal force.

Asked what sort of operations that meant, the soldier replied: “Jobs where you might end up shooting people.”

They added: “Some of the people who have been directly affected by the inquiry are a bit more leery about things, though. Less inclined to volunteer for certain jobs, but no outright refusals.”

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The inquiry came after a BBC Panorama investigation in 2022. The broadcaster has reported on the allegations for more than eight years.

Its latest reporting, published on Armistice Day, included images of unarmed people lying dead in bed. The BBC described the photographs as “essential evidence” that members of the special forces had killed targets while they were asleep.

The investigation is examining allegations of unlawful killings by British special forces in Afghanistan over the three-year period.

The prospect of prolonged scrutiny has become a source of frustration among serving personnel. One SAS soldier told the newspaper: “We all feel permanently and constantly scrutinised, without reprieve. It is the worst part of my job.”

The source stressed, however, that troops remained confident they would act “correctly” when deployed.

The concerns have reached the highest levels of government. On Remembrance Sunday, Defence Secretary John Healey acknowledged that special forces personnel “live under a cloud” of uncertainty, fearing they could be “persecuted rather than thanked for their service”.

“Those are things I need to put right – there’s going to be a process; it’s not simple,” he said.

In March, the Ministry of Defence said it was “fully committed to supporting” the Afghanistan inquiry. However, senior figures are understood to be concerned about the effect of the process on the unit.

Sir Ben Wallace, the former Conservative defence secretary, is said to have been contacted by numerous serving special forces personnel worried that the inquiry could damage recruitment and morale.

Some soldiers also fear they could face decades of legal scrutiny, drawing comparisons with Northern Ireland veterans who may be exposed to lawsuits and investigations under Labour’s Troubles legislation.

One serviceman said: “The worry is that those of us being investigated today [over Afghanistan] will still be investigated in our 80s.”

An MoD spokesman said British personnel were respected worldwide for their professionalism and dedication, adding that they made “extraordinary sacrifices in defence of the nation”.

“Much of their work goes unseen and unsung, but that in no way diminishes the enormous pride we have in their service and the vital role they play in keeping our country safe,” the spokesman said.