Home Business NewsBusinessAviation NewsEasyJet shareholders back £5.7bn Apollo takeover
Markus Mainka / ImageBROKER / Avalon
Aviation NewsBusiness NewsFinance NewsInvestment News

EasyJet shareholders back £5.7bn Apollo takeover

by Amy Johnson LLB Finance Reporter
written by Amy Johnson LLB Finance Reporter 11th Nov 26 3:43 pm

EasyJet shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the airline’s £5.7 billion takeover by US investment group Apollo, clearing a major hurdle in a deal that will end more than 26 years of the carrier trading on the London stock market.

The Luton-based airline said 97.07% of investors voted in favour at a meeting on Wednesday, with just 2.93% opposing the transaction. EasyJet expects the takeover to complete by the end of March next year.

Apollo agreed the deal with easyJet’s board in August at 715p a share, securing control after a bidding contest with rival US investment firm Castlelake.

Castlelake had proposed a £5.5 billion takeover, valuing the airline at 690p a share, but withdrew from the contest in August after Apollo’s higher offer emerged.

The transaction will transfer easyJet into US ownership, marking a significant change for one of Britain’s best-known airlines and ending its long-standing presence on the public market.

Founder Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, who launched easyJet in 1995 as a low-cost challenger to British Airways, and his family retain just over 15% of the business.

More Like This:

Leave a Comment

You may also like

Iran threatens to attack US airbases in Europe, even ‘islands...

Trump hails judge’s ruling in explosive defamation fight in a...

A major UK food supplier collapses after 36 years, putting...

If Rosebank ‘has not been approved, why was it in...

UK faces years of inflation pain as thinktank warns interest...

Aldi plans up to 150 head office job cuts in...

CLOSE AD

Sign up to our daily news alerts

[ms-form id=1]