B&Q to start same-day deliveries

The home improvement retailer is expanding its Deliveroo reach to more than 100 stores and rolling out a rapid delivery service for tradespeople, as retailers compete to make convenience a decisive advantage.

B&Q is accelerating its push into rapid delivery, betting that getting paint, power tools and building materials to customers faster can help it win business from tradespeople and DIY shoppers alike.

The UK home improvement retailer has launched TradePoint Express, a same-day delivery service for trade customers in partnership with courier network Gophr, while extending its Deliveroo partnership to more than 100 stores nationwide following a successful trial.

The move reflects a broader shift in retail: customers increasingly expect products to arrive on demand, even when the purchase is a bag of cement or an urgently needed power tool rather than a takeaway meal.

TradePoint Express will initially operate from B&Q’s standalone TradePoint store in Barking and 123 participating B&Q stores across the UK. TradePoint members can arrange deliveries through business development managers, either within two hours or in a pre-booked two-hour same-day slot.

B&Q plans to extend the service to all TradePoint stores later this year, reducing the need for tradespeople to leave job sites to collect materials — a costly interruption when time and labour are at a premium.

The Deliveroo expansion targets retail customers with more immediate needs. Shoppers can access more than 9,000 home improvement products through the platform, with delivery advertised in as little as 25 minutes, according to Deliveroo.

Amélie Gallichan Todd, B&Q’s supply and logistics director, said the retailer was expanding the ways customers could access products, offering greater flexibility for planned projects, urgent repairs and last-minute requirements.

Graham Smith, Commercial Director at Gophr, said: “Gophr’s partnership with B&Q supporting the launch of TradePoint Express will help deliver a faster, more convenient service for trade customers. Our technology and delivery network enable flexible, same-day fulfilment that meets the needs of busy professionals, helping products move quickly and efficiently from store to site.”

Suzy McClintock, VP of Consumer at Deliveroo, said: “Deliveroo customers frequently use the platform for their home improvement needs, as they seek out quick and convenient delivery during those DIY emergencies. By expanding our successful partnership with B&Q nationwide, more customers than ever can keep those home improvement projects moving, with access to what they need, when they need it. Whether it’s paint or power tools, we can have them delivered to your doorstep in as little as 25 minutes.”

John Morgan, director of TradePoint, said the service was designed to help professionals spend less time collecting materials and more time working.

Morgan said: “Time is one of the most valuable resources for trade professionals. TradePoint Express has been designed to help our members spend less time collecting materials and more time focused on the job. By working with our TradePoint Business Development Managers and Gophr, we’re providing a flexible same-day delivery service that helps keep projects moving and supports customers when timing matters most.

The strategy builds on other changes, including Marketplace Click + Collect, as B&Q develops a wider range of collection and delivery options.

For Gophr, the partnership offers an opportunity to deploy its courier network for time-sensitive retail deliveries. For Deliveroo, it broadens the platform’s role beyond food and into everyday shopping emergencies.

The commercial test will be whether faster fulfilment can translate into repeat purchases and stronger customer loyalty without making delivery costs prohibitive.

B&Q is betting that convenience can become more than an added service: it can be a reason to choose the retailer in the first place.