Web3 casinos and B2B compliance: Securing your fintech infrastructure with a Nevis license

A‍‍‍ Nevis license helps Web3 gambling projects and their technical partners secure regulatory support for blockchain-based payments, on-chain games, and B2B integrations.

With the launch of the Nevis Online Gaming Ordinance in May 2025, the Nevis Online Gaming Authority (NOGA) has been granting different licenses, and once the regulator checks that crypto-enabled companies are compliant, those company models are deemed valid. Basically, this is a relief for entrepreneurs who are looking to be Web3 gambling compliant, as there is just one platform that deals with things like anti-money laundering, game fair play, data protection, and partner checks, which one could imagine having to deal with in a market by market ‍‍‍fashion.

Why Web3 casinos depend on compliant fintech infrastructure

A decentralized front end does not remove the regulated parts of the business. Deposits still pass through wallets, on-ramps and payment processors. Bonuses are still paid out. Players still go through age checks. Each of these steps involves a payment provider, a bank or an exchange, and each one starts with the same question: who licenses this operator?

This‍‍‍ point marks the transformation of fintech infrastructure compliance from a purely legal procedure to its daily operational level. Because liquidity providers, crypto processors and KYC vendors generally accept only the counterparties that have received licensing as their business practice will be in a way subject to regulation by the authorities, they do not take any other counterparties on ‍‍‍board. A valid license gives them a document trail they can rely on. Before applying, teams usually study the Nevis gaming license requirements to see how their wallet flows, RNG certification and corporate structure will be assessed.

What the Nevis framework offers for B2B Compliance

Two license types under one regulator

B2C‍‍‍ licenses are meant for businesses that allow players to place bets directly, e.g. online casinos, betting shops and poker rooms. Whereas a B2B license is intended for game studios, white-label providers, and platform producers whose customers are gambling companies. In terms of B2B iGaming, such delineation carries significant weight. For example, studios that supply provably fair games or a wallet SDK are able to get their own permit, which reduces the legal burden and makes it easier for licensed operators to collaborate with these ‍‍‍studios.

Where crypto fits in

Crypto-friendly‍‍‍ does not mean unregulated. At the stage of application of services, a company must demonstrate how it does wallet filtering, transaction watching, and linking funds with verified accounts via chain of custody documentation. For licensing crypto casinos in Nevis, these controls are checked by the regulator whether they are documented or operational; the blockchains the product chooses are the least of concerns. ‍‍‍

Building the compliance stack before the application

When‍‍‍ it comes to getting the Web3 gambling license of Nevis, the preparations have to go on well before the first official documents are signed. In fact, in order to understand that the casino Web3 company will operate in a compliant manner on a daily basis not only on paper the regulator wants to see the evidence so in most cases the pre-license works are carried out along the same sequence:

The business entity which will actually hold the license should first be officially registered. The main types of companies that get license in Nevis are the Nevis Business Corporations and the International Business Companies that have their main office on the island. Document how funds move. Bank rails, hot and cold wallets, fiat-to-crypto conversion and withdrawal routes each need a brief description of the risks involved. Tailor AML and KYC rules to digital assets. Wallet screening, travel-rule data collection and source-of-funds statements from shareholders and directors belong in one written policy. Prove that games are fair. RNG certificates are mandatory, while titles running on smart contracts benefit from an independent code audit. Name a Local Reporting Officer. One qualified person may combine this role with that of compliance officer. Publish player-facing information. Age checks, self-exclusion options, AML/KYC rules and an “About Us” page should be easy to find on the site.

The time NOGA will need for its evaluation varies from four to six weeks normally but the license itself is valid for twelve months only meaning that if the licensee wants a license to be extended one should submit a renewal application no later than thirty days of the expiration ‍‍‍date.

What payment and technology partners check

After licensing, partners run their own due diligence. Web3 casinos’ compliance files tend to be reviewed against a short, practical checklist:

A license number that can be confirmed in the public register of licensees.

Geo-blocking for restricted markets, including residents of St Kitts and Nevis and countries that require a local license, such as the UK, Germany, France, Spain and the Netherlands.

Transaction monitoring logs and wallet-screening reports.

Responsible gambling tools, such as deposit limits and self-exclusion.

Clear disclosure of beneficial owners and their source of funds.

For many processors, Web3 casino compliance is judged by these records rather than by marketing claims. An operator that can share them quickly usually moves through onboarding much faster.

Securing a Nevis license: what it means for a Web3 project

With a Nevis license, a Web3 casino or a B2B supplier can do just one thing that will greatly help them: they can present a banking and regulated crypto infrastructure as a counterparty. The framework supports both B2C and B2B business models, accepts crypto business models provided they are verified, and requires the licensee approval to be based on documented AML, KYC, and game fairness controls. A project that demonstrates how the payments are made, presents games that have been certified, explains who its report officer is, and has implemented effective geo-blocking can expect the license review process to take approximately four to six weeks, and the granted license will be valid for one year that will be subsequently renewed on the basis of the same facts.

To put it briefly, the license guarantees the payment and monitoring scheme that is the foundation of the product and is the security measure that will be protecting the fintech stack after ‍‍‍launch.