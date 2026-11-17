For most UK businesses, a learning management system is no longer just a place to host courses; it is the record that proves staff were trained, on what, and when. When a regulator, auditor, insurer or court asks for that evidence, a spreadsheet of completion dates is rarely enough. The real test of an LMS platform is not how many courses it holds, but whether its data can stand up to scrutiny. That shift is changing how organisations think about learning and development. Mandatory training, onboarding and compliance programmes now have to connect with HR systems, identity providers and reporting tools. An LMS that cannot do this reliably turns L&D teams into manual data clerks.

Key takeaways

Mandatory training and compliance training are evidence problems as much as learning problems: version history, attestations and audit-ready reports matter.

SCORM remains the common format for packaged courses, while xAPI captures learning that happens outside a single course.

Integrations with HRIS, single sign-on and onboarding workflows usually decide whether an LMS platform scales.

Off-the-shelf, extended open-source and custom-built LMS options each fit different organisations; none is universally better.

AI in learning and development is useful only when its outputs can be reviewed, explained and audited.

Why mandatory training has become a board-level issue

Several UK obligations rely on employers being able to show that people were properly trained. The Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974 requires employers to provide the information, instruction and training needed for safe work. Under UK GDPR, the Information Commissioner’s Office expects organisations to train staff in data protection as part of demonstrating accountability. FCA-regulated firms must ensure that employees covered by the Conduct Rules understand how those rules apply to their roles.

The most recent addition is the “failure to prevent fraud” offence introduced by the Economic Crime and Corporate Transparency Act 2023, which took effect on 1 September 2025 for large organisations. A company can defend itself by showing it had reasonable fraud prevention procedures in place, and Home Office guidance lists training and communication among them. That makes the quality of training records a legal matter, not only an administrative one.

The common thread is evidence. It is no longer enough to say that a course exists; an organisation needs to show who completed which version, when, with what result, and what happened when someone did not. That is a data and systems question, and it is where many learning management systems begin to show their limits.

What a Learning Management System must prove, not just deliver

Most LMS platforms can upload a course and record a completion. Fewer can answer the questions an auditor or an employment tribunal might ask. A useful way to assess a system is to look at the evidence it produces, not the features it lists.

Requirement Why it matters What to check Red flag Content version history Policies change; records must show which version a person completed Whether completions are tied to a specific course version Updating a course overwrites earlier records Attestations Some training requires a person to confirm they understood a policy Timestamped acknowledgements linked to the user and document version A simple “mark as read” button with no audit trail Role-based assignment Mandatory training differs by role, location and risk Automatic assignment from HR data when roles change Assignments managed by hand in spreadsheets Reminders and escalation Overdue training is a risk, not an inconvenience Automated reminders, manager escalation and overdue reporting Reports that show only completions, not gaps Audit-ready reporting Evidence must be retrievable quickly and completely Exportable, filterable reports with historical data retained Data that disappears when a user leaves Data protection Training records are personal data Retention rules, access control and UK GDPR-aligned data handling Unclear data location or no retention policy

If several of these red flags apply, the problem is usually not the content but the system around it. No amount of better course design will fix records that cannot be trusted.

SCORM, xAPI and integrations: Where off-the-shelf LMS platforms hit their limits

SCORM is still the most widely supported standard for packaged e-learning. It lets courses built in authoring tools run in almost any LMS and report basic results such as completion, score and time spent. Its limitation is scope: SCORM tracks what happens inside a course launched from the LMS, and very little else.

xAPI, sometimes called Tin Can, was designed to close that gap. It records learning activity as statements, such as “a learner completed a simulation” or “an engineer passed an on-site assessment”, and stores them in a learning record store. For organisations whose training happens in the field, in coaching sessions or inside other software, xAPI offers a more complete picture than SCORM. The trade-off is that xAPI data needs deliberate design; collecting statements without a reporting plan simply creates noise.

Integrations usually matter even more than content standards. An LMS that is not connected to the HRIS depends on someone remembering to add new starters, update role changes and remove leavers. Single sign-on reduces friction for employees and lets IT control access centrally. Links with employee onboarding software, performance tools and collaboration platforms decide whether learning is part of daily work or an extra login people avoid.

Off-the-shelf, extended or custom: Choosing the right LMS platform

There are three broad routes to a corporate LMS, and many organisations combine them. The right choice depends less on budget alone and more on how specific the organisation’s processes, integrations and reporting needs are.

Option Best fit Main strength Main trade-off Off-the-shelf SaaS LMS Standard internal training with common requirements Fast to launch, vendor-maintained Limited control over data model, integrations and roadmap Extended or open-source LMS Teams that want a proven core plus their own modules Lower starting point than a full build, more control than pure SaaS Requires technical ownership and upgrade discipline Custom-built LMS Complex compliance, multi-audience training or learning sold as a product Workflows, data and integrations designed around the business Higher upfront investment and the need for a capable development partner

Off-the-shelf systems work well when an organisation’s needs match the vendor’s assumptions. Problems appear when the business has to change its processes to fit the software, or when workarounds start to outnumber standard features. That is common in regulated sectors, in companies that train partners, franchisees or customers alongside employees, and in businesses that want to sell training as a white-label LMS under their own brand.

A custom LMS is not automatically the better option. It makes sense when the platform becomes part of how the business operates or earns revenue, not when the requirement is simply a nicer interface.

LMS vs LXP: Do you need both?

A learning experience platform, or LXP, focuses on discovery: recommendations, search, curated content and personalised learning paths. An LMS focuses on administration: assignment, tracking, certification and reporting. For mandatory training, the LMS remains the system of record; an LXP can improve engagement but rarely replaces the audit trail. Many modern platforms combine both, so the more useful question is which capabilities an organisation actually needs, not which label a vendor uses.

What drives LMS cost

LMS pricing pages usually show a per-user or per-active-user fee, but that figure rarely reflects the full cost. The bigger costs often sit in administration time, integrations, content production and the workarounds that build up when a system does not fit.

Key cost drivers include the number and type of learners, especially if external audiences such as partners or customers are added; integrations with HR, identity and reporting systems; migration of historical training records; content creation or conversion to SCORM or xAPI; and ongoing support. For a custom-built system, the main variables are scope, integration complexity and compliance requirements. When comparing quotes, the most useful question is which of these elements each offer includes, because the cheapest licence can become the most expensive system to run.

AI in learning and development: Useful, if it can be audited

AI is already appearing in learning platforms through course drafting, quiz generation, personalised recommendations and in-platform assistants. These tools can save L&D teams significant time. In compliance training, however, every AI-generated question, summary or answer still needs human review, because an inaccurate explanation of a policy can create risk rather than reduce it.

Organisations should also check where learner data goes when AI features are used, whether it is used to train third-party models and how the outputs are logged. An AI feature that cannot be explained to an auditor is not ready for mandatory training.

Five questions to ask before choosing an LMS development partner

Can the partner show LMS work with real compliance or reporting requirements? Course catalogues are common; audit-ready evidence is not. How will SCORM, xAPI and HRIS integrations be handled? A credible answer covers data mapping, failure handling and testing, not just a list of connectors. Who will own the code, the data and the hosting accounts? The answer should be written into the contract, together with exit and handover terms. How will historical training records be migrated? Losing years of completion data during a platform change can create a compliance gap. Is there a low-risk way to start? A discovery phase or a short trial shows more about a team than any sales presentation.

Where Selleo fits on an LMS shortlist

For organisations that need more than an off-the-shelf system, one option to consider is the Selleo team that develops LMS platforms for corporate training, education and EdTech companies. The Polish software company has been building software since 2005, states that it employs more than 100 developers, designers and tech leads, and reports a 4.8/5 rating on Clutch.

Selleo’s LMS work covers several of the issues discussed above. The company describes its approach as built around SCORM and xAPI content flows, SSO and HRIS connectivity, role-based access control and reporting designed for audits. Its published projects include an LMS case study focused on turning mandatory training into engaging learning, a scenario-based micro-learning app for corporations and the MVP of the Defined Careers platform for Defined Learning. Selleo also develops its own AI-first LMS, Mentingo, available as open-source software, as a hosted SaaS product or as a base for custom builds, and reports that its first working version was launched in three months.

These are vendor-reported claims and first-party case studies. They show relevant experience, but they do not replace a business’s own due diligence. Selleo offers a two-week trial sprint and describes its model as full code ownership with no vendor lock-in, which allows a buyer to test the collaboration before making a larger commitment.

FAQ

What is a learning management system used for in business?

A learning management system is used to assign, deliver, track and report on employee training. In a business setting, its most important role is often providing reliable evidence for mandatory and compliance training.

What is the difference between SCORM and xAPI?

SCORM packages courses so they can run in an LMS and report results such as completion and score. xAPI records a wider range of learning activities, including those that happen outside the LMS, and stores them in a learning record store.

When should a company build a custom LMS instead of buying one?

A custom LMS is worth considering when compliance, integrations or multi-audience training no longer fit an off-the-shelf product, or when learning is part of a product the company sells. For standard internal training, a SaaS LMS is often sufficient.

How much does an LMS cost?

Off-the-shelf LMS pricing is usually based on users or active users, while custom development depends on scope, integrations and compliance requirements. The total cost should include administration time, content, integrations and data migration, not only the licence.

Does an LMS help with UK compliance training requirements?

An LMS does not make an organisation compliant on its own. It can, however, provide the assignment rules, reminders, version history and reports needed to demonstrate that staff received appropriate training.