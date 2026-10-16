The government’s price of inaction puts SMEs on a cliff edge threatening fragile cash flow

As household energy bills rise this October, small businesses face a different danger, unlike domestic customers, they have no price cap to shield them from costly renewals, missed deadlines, and punitive out-of-contract rates.

Britain’s small businesses risk being caught by a hidden energy bill shock this autumn, as experts warn that overlooked contract terms and missed renewal dates could leave firms paying far more than necessary for gas and electricity.

While households contend with rising energy costs, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face a less forgiving market. Business energy contracts are not protected by the domestic energy price cap, leaving companies exposed to the terms of their agreements and the prices charged when deals expire.

The warning from energy experts at Uswitch highlights a financial risk that can easily slip beneath the radar of already stretched business owners. A missed renewal deadline, an overlooked clause or a failure to negotiate a new deal could push a firm onto expensive out-of-contract rates, adding to operating costs at a time when margins are under pressure.

For smaller companies, the consequences can extend beyond an unwelcome bill. Higher energy expenditure can drain cash reserves, squeeze profitability and leave less money available for recruitment, investment or expansion.

Unlike large corporations, which may have dedicated procurement teams to monitor contracts and negotiate prices, smaller operators often have limited time and resources to scrutinise the fine print. Energy agreements can therefore become a source of avoidable expense rather than a predictable business cost.

The immediate challenge is to ensure that contracts do not expire unnoticed and that firms understand what happens when their existing deals end.

As autumn bills rise, the message for business owners is clear: energy costs require active management, not an assumption that protection will kick in automatically.

For SMEs, the most expensive mistake may not be how much energy they use, but failing to act before their current contract runs out.

Ben Gallizzi, energy expert at energy comparison site Uswitch, said: “Following the rise in household energy bills this October, small business owners should note that the domestic energy price cap does not apply to business energy contracts.

This means the amount they pay for gas and electricity depends on their individual supplier, tariff and contract terms. For SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) already juggling rising operating costs, energy bills can be a significant expense, and overlooking the details of a contract could mean paying more than necessary.

“One of the biggest risks is allowing an energy contract to expire without securing a new deal. Businesses that slip onto out-of-contract rates can face significantly higher charges, potentially adding unnecessary costs at a time when every penny counts.

It’s therefore important for business owners to proactively make arrangements to fix their deal before their current deal ends and their rates go up. SMEs should check what tariff they’re currently on, when their contract is due to expire and whether they’re paying out-of-contract or variable rates. Comparing deals from different suppliers ahead of renewal could help businesses secure more competitive rates and gain greater certainty over their future costs. Taking a few minutes to review your energy contract now could help avoid an unwelcome surprise on your next bill.”