‘Slash the benefits bill or lose the Red Wall’: Labour MPs deliver stark ultimatum to Burnham

Andy Burnham is facing pressure from Labour’s Red Wall MPs to curb Britain’s soaring welfare bill, amid warnings that failure to act could drive working-class voters into the arms of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK.

Several MPs representing Labour’s traditional northern heartlands have urged the Prime Minister to pursue deeper benefits reforms, arguing that anger over welfare spending is growing among lower-income voters who feel they are carrying the burden while others receive state support.

One senior Labour MP told The Telegraph that resentment was particularly acute in Red Wall constituencies, rather than affluent areas of southern England.

“The anger is actually amongst poorer people on lower incomes,” the MP said. Voters who had worked throughout their lives, they added, questioned why others appeared able to claim benefits without seeking employment.

The intervention follows Burnham’s reluctance to promise immediate cuts after Chancellor John Healey’s Budget. The Prime Minister has instead argued that the priority should be helping people back into work, rather than imposing what he described as “crude cuts”.

Burnham has also acknowledged that the Budget fell short of the sweeping changes he had initially wanted. He blamed the conflict in Iran for reducing the Government’s “room for manoeuvre”, while warning that cutting benefits too aggressively risked plunging vulnerable people into “absolute crisis”.

But Labour MPs fear that caution could carry its own political cost. With Reform seeking to consolidate support among disillusioned working-class voters, they argue that the Government cannot afford to appear unwilling to confront the rising cost of welfare.

David Smith, Labour MP for North Northumberland, said the benefits bill needed to start falling before the end of the current parliamentary term.

“We should be as ambitious as we can in reconfiguring our social security system,” he said. “We need a Beveridge report for the 21st century.”

The pressure comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts welfare spending will reach £431.3bn by 2031-32. The projection, published alongside the Budget, underlines the growing strain on public finances and the political difficulty of containing spending without worsening hardship.

For Burnham, the challenge is increasingly stark: reform a system MPs say is fuelling resentment, without pushing vulnerable households into deeper financial distress — or allowing Reform to turn that frustration into an electoral breakthrough.