Andy Burnham opened Prime Minister’s Questions with a joke about ChatGPT, but the exchanges that followed exposed the political risks facing his government as it prepares to take a significant step towards closer ties with Brussels.

The Prime Minister is due to meet EU leaders on Friday, where he is expected to pursue agreements on food and agricultural trade as part of an effort to improve the post-Brexit relationship.

He told MPs he would “fight in Brussels” for an arrangement that supported British farmers and food producers, describing the existing Conservative-negotiated settlement as inadequate.

But the prospect of a closer relationship with the EU became a lightning rod for wider questions about Labour’s economic strategy, youth unemployment and the rising cost of welfare.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch used the session to challenge Burnham over when the government would reduce the welfare bill, accusing him of offering taxpayers promises without near-term savings.

“I will do everything that I can as quickly as possible to get the welfare bill down,” Burnham replied, pointing to Alan Milburn’s recently published review of young people not in education, employment or training as a “landmark” report that would change the way Britain approached the next generation.

Badenoch was unconvinced. She accused the Prime Minister of avoiding a commitment to cut welfare spending during the current parliament, arguing that Milburn’s proposals would not generate savings for a decade.

The Conservative leader also sought to exploit apparent differences between Burnham and Milburn over the consequences of the proposed reforms. Milburn had acknowledged that some people could lose out, while Burnham had insisted in a television interview that they would not.

Asked to reconcile the two positions, Burnham emphasised Labour’s ambition to give younger people a better life and encourage them to accept support designed to help them into work.

Badenoch dismissed the answer as “waffle”, accusing the government of offering false hope while leaving taxpayers to shoulder the cost of an expanding welfare bill.

“Let me tell you who is missing out,” she said. “Every single hardworking taxpayer out there struggling with the cost of living who is going to have to pay higher taxes because of Labour’s welfare bill.”

The clash highlighted a difficult political calculation for Burnham. Milburn’s review is intended to tackle a deep-rooted youth employment crisis, but its long-term ambitions leave the government vulnerable to accusations that it is failing to deliver immediate reductions in public spending.

The debate over jobs then collided with Labour’s plans for closer economic relations with the EU. Badenoch questioned where new employment opportunities would come from, particularly amid reports that the government was considering a youth mobility arrangement allowing about 100,000 young Europeans to take lower-paid jobs in Britain each year.

“We do need jobs now, and that requires growth in the economy,” she said.

Burnham defended the proposed European agreements as a means of generating precisely that growth. The deal under discussion would reduce regulatory barriers for businesses and lower the cost of exporting to the EU, he argued.

He cited retailer Marks & Spencer’s assessment that improved trading arrangements could help ease pressure on the cost of the weekly shop.

“The deal that’s on the table will bring growth to the British economy,” he told MPs. “It will reduce red tape on businesses. It will cut the cost of exporting to Europe.”

The argument reflects Labour’s attempt to present closer European ties as a practical economic measure rather than a reversal of Brexit. But the prospect of additional access for young EU workers risks complicating that message, particularly as ministers face pressure to prioritise British young people struggling to find work.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey pressed Burnham to go further, arguing that voters were experiencing the consequences of Brexit through higher taxes and bills. He asked whether the Prime Minister would abandon the existing trade arrangements and negotiate a new deal that worked for Britain.

Burnham confirmed that an agreement would be presented on Friday and appealed for support from across the Commons for the negotiations.

“I am because it can bring growth to the British economy. It can lower the cost of the weekly shop,” he said.

His appeal prompted a reaction in the chamber, underlining the continuing divisions over Europe.

For Burnham, Friday’s negotiations will be an opportunity to demonstrate that a closer relationship with Brussels can deliver tangible benefits for businesses, consumers and workers. But the exchanges at PMQs showed that the political test will be considerably broader: convincing voters that the government can secure growth, create jobs and rein in welfare spending without asking taxpayers to wait years for the promised rewards.