Selling property in 2026: What the new TA6 form means

Selling a home involves more than agreeing a price and finding a buyer. Sellers must provide accurate information about their property, gather relevant documents and respond to questions from the buyer’s conveyancer. In 2026, changes to the Law Society’s TA6 Property Information Form have made it important for homeowners to understand which version applies to their sale and what information they need to provide.

The sixth edition of the TA6 form became mandatory for firms accredited under the Law Society’s Conveyancing Quality Scheme (CQS) for new transactions where the solicitor was instructed on or after 30 March 2026. The revised form reflects industry feedback and aims to make the process clearer for sellers and conveyancers.

For homeowners, landlords and property investors, understanding these changes can help prevent avoidable delays and reduce the risk of disputes during a sale.

What is the TA6 form and why does it matter?

The TA6 is a Property Information Form used in residential conveyancing in England and Wales. It allows sellers to provide prospective buyers with information about their property after an offer has been accepted.

The questions cover matters that may affect a buyer’s decision, including boundaries, disputes, alterations, guarantees, utilities and other aspects of the property’s history. The answers help the buyer and their solicitor identify issues that may require further investigation before contracts are exchanged.

Although the TA6 is a standard conveyancing document, its contents can have significant consequences. Inaccurate or incomplete answers may lead to additional enquiries, delays or legal disputes if important information emerges later.

Sellers should therefore read each question carefully, review available records and seek advice from their conveyancer if they are unsure how to respond.

TA6 form explained: What changed in 2026?

The sixth edition reflects feedback from conveyancing professionals and property sellers following concerns about the length and usability of the fifth edition, introduced in 2024.

The revised form returns to a structure closer to the fourth edition. It contains 15 sections, ten fewer than the previous version, and removes several areas of questioning that had expanded the earlier document.

These changes include removing sections covering council tax, asking price, tenure and ownership, physical characteristics, building safety, restrictive covenants, coastal erosion, accessibility and mining areas. Some information is addressed elsewhere in the transaction or during the property marketing process.

The new edition also removes the request for sellers to provide an Energy Performance Certificate through the TA6, as estate agents handle this during marketing. More questions allow a seller to select “not known”, and the explanatory notes have been rewritten to make them easier to understand.

These adjustments should make the form more manageable, but they do not remove the need for accurate answers or mean that sellers can disregard issues affecting their property.

Homeowners seeking further guidance can read TA6 Form Explained, a guide from Gorvins Residential that covers the new form and the information sellers must disclose.

Which TA6 form should sellers use?

The applicable version depends on when the conveyancer received instructions and the firm’s governing requirements.

For CQS-accredited firms, the sixth edition applies to new transactions where the solicitor was instructed on or after 30 March 2026. If a solicitor was instructed before that date and an earlier edition had already been completed, the existing form can generally continue to be used for that transaction.

Sellers should ask their conveyancer which edition applies rather than downloading an old form or attempting to complete a replacement independently.

The TA6 is intended for most standard residential property sales in England and Wales. It is not intended for new-build purchases and may require adjustments for certain transactions, including some property auctions and part-exchange arrangements.

Leasehold sellers should also be aware of the updated TA7 Leasehold Information Form, which is completed alongside the TA6 where applicable. This provides additional information relevant to leasehold ownership.

What information must homeowners disclose?

The form asks sellers to provide information they have about their property. The precise questions depend on the edition being used, but several areas warrant particular attention.

Property boundaries and access

Sellers may need to explain where boundaries lie, whether responsibility for boundary features is shared, and whether any access arrangements affect the property. Disagreements with neighbours or uncertainty about access rights should be raised with the conveyancer.

Building work and alterations

Extensions, loft conversions, structural changes, and other improvements may raise questions about planning permission, building regulations approval, and supporting certificates. Sellers should locate relevant documents and explain any gaps rather than assume the buyer will not ask.

Disputes and complaints

Past or current disagreements involving neighbours, boundaries, noise, access, or other property-related matters may be relevant. Sellers should answer the questions accurately and discuss uncertain situations with their solicitor.

Guarantees and warranties

You may be asked for documents relating to damp-proofing, roofing, windows, electrical installations, or other work. Sellers should check whether guarantees remain valid and whether they can be transferred to the buyer.

Utilities and services

Information about water, drainage, electricity, gas, and other services may be relevant to the buyer’s understanding of the property. Sellers should check available records and identify anything they genuinely do not know.

The central principle is straightforward: answer questions truthfully and do not assume facts when uncertain.

Can incorrect answers delay or jeopardise a property sale?

Yes. Incomplete information can prompt further enquiries from the buyer’s solicitor, requests for supporting documents, and additional investigations. These steps can extend the time needed to exchange contracts.

For example, a seller who cannot locate building regulations documentation for a previous extension may need to obtain records or discuss possible solutions with their conveyancer. A previously undisclosed boundary dispute could prompt further questions and affect the buyer’s willingness to proceed.

More serious problems can arise if a buyer relies on an inaccurate statement when deciding to purchase. Depending on the circumstances, this could lead to a claim for misrepresentation or another legal dispute.

The TA6 does not require sellers to know facts they genuinely cannot establish. However, selecting “not known” where that option is available should reflect the seller’s actual knowledge. It should not be used to avoid investigating readily available information or to conceal a known problem.

Where a question is unclear, professional advice is preferable to a guess.

How can sellers prepare before listing a property?

Early preparation can make the conveyancing process more efficient. Sellers don’t need to wait until an offer is accepted before gathering documents and reviewing their property’s history.

Useful steps include:

Collect paperwork: Find planning permissions, building regulations certificates, warranties, guarantees and records of significant alterations.

Review past issues: Make a note of relevant disputes, complaints, boundary concerns and other matters that may need to be disclosed.

Check property records: Review documents relating to ownership, access and shared responsibilities, and ask your solicitor about anything unclear.

Speak to your conveyancer early: Ask which forms will be required and whether you should obtain any documents before marketing or accepting an offer.

Keep answers consistent: Ensure the information you provide to the estate agent and conveyancer is accurate and does not conflict with supporting documents.

Sellers should also remember that the TA6 is not a substitute for other sale documents. An Energy Performance Certificate, for example, remains a requirement before a property can be marketed, even though the sixth edition no longer requires sellers to provide it through the TA6.

Preparing these items in advance can reduce last-minute requests and help buyers receive the information they need.

What the changes mean for estate agents and property investors

The revised form has practical implications beyond individual homeowners. Estate agents, landlords selling rental properties, property investors and conveyancers all have an interest in ensuring information is collected and shared accurately.

Estate agents can help sellers understand the documents required for marketing, while conveyancers handle the formal legal process and advise on the information requested in transaction forms. Clear communication between these parties can reduce duplicate requests and help identify potential issues earlier.

Property investors selling homes that have undergone substantial refurbishment may need to pay particular attention to planning records, building regulations approvals and guarantees. Landlords should also review relevant records and consider whether previous alterations or property-related disputes require disclosure.

A shorter form may make completion easier, but it does not remove the need for careful preparation. Buyers still need sufficient information to make informed decisions, and sellers remain responsible for the accuracy of their answers.

A clearer form still requires careful preparation

The 2026 TA6 changes are designed to make residential conveyancing paperwork easier to complete and understand. For sellers, the main benefit is a clearer process with fewer questions than in the previous edition.

However, the form remains an important part of a property transaction. Homeowners should confirm which version applies, gather relevant documents, answer questions honestly, and seek legal advice where uncertainty arises.

Taking these steps before a sale progresses can help reduce unnecessary enquiries, limit avoidable delays, and give buyers greater confidence in the information they receive. For anyone preparing to sell a home in 2026, understanding the revised TA6 form is a practical step towards a better-managed transaction.