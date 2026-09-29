Danny Tommo remanded in custody for cutting an illegal boat belonging to a criminal smuggler

Anti-migrant activist Daniel Thomas has been remanded in custody after appearing in court over allegations that he damaged a boat in the English Channel while an emergency responder was on board.

The 37-year-old, known to supporters as Danny Tommo, appeared by video link from prison at Portsmouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to a charge of criminal damage relating to an incident on September 22, when he is accused of slashing a boat used by migrants while it was adrift in the Channel.

He has also denied failing to disclose the PIN to his mobile phone to police under Section 53 of the Regulation of Investigatory Powers Act 2000.

A provisional trial date was set for March 1 next year.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Thomas appeared wearing a grey T-shirt and holding a copy of the Holy Bible. His address was withheld by the court at an earlier hearing.

The court heard that Thomas is alleged to have livestreamed himself from the English Channel at around 4.30pm on September 22, broadcasting the incident to a large audience on social media.

Prosecutors allege he used a knife to slash a boat that had been used by migrants while a member of a rescue crew was on board.

He is also alleged to have said: “This is what needs to happen” and “This is England, this isn’t France any more”.

Judge James Newton-Price KC declined to grant bail, ordering Thomas to remain in custody.

In explaining his decision, the judge said: “I am not concerned with the political issues or motivations in this matter and I put them aside in deciding this matter.”

Simon Pentol KC, defending Thomas, had proposed a “package of bail conditions” as an alternative to remand.

He told the court that, if released, his client would understand the strict requirements imposed upon him.

“If the defendant was granted bail he would be in no doubt whatsoever that one foot or thought – if that is what it’s coming to – or gesture or comment out of place would render him liable to be in breach of his bail,” Mr Pentol said.

He added: “He is prepared to put himself in that position to be able to return to his family today.”

Mr Pentol described the allegation as “politically charged and fundamentally flawed”.

He said: “The court is dealing with a man charged with criminal damage simplicita and an offence of failing to comply with a section 49 notice regarding the key to a phone.

“He is not charged and has never been charged with widespread public disorder.”

Judge Newton-Price adjourned the case until November 12, when Thomas is expected to appear again by video link.

The judge said: “I have adjourned this case to the next hearing, which will take place on Thursday, November 12.”

He added that dates had been set for the prosecution to serve evidence and confirmed a provisional trial date of March 1 next year.

“Custody time limits are March 25,” he said.

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary previously confirmed Thomas’s arrest following the incident.

Police said they received a report on September 22 concerning a boat with an emergency responder on board.

A force statement said: “Last night (Wednesday 23 September), a 37-year-old man, of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of destroying ships or fixed platforms or endangering their safety under Section 11 of the Aviation and Maritime Security Act 1990, criminal damage, criminal damage with intent to endanger life, and conduct endangering ships, structures or individuals under Section 58 of the Merchant Shipping Act 1995.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

Thomas denies the allegations against him. The case will now proceed towards the provisional March trial date.