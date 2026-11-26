A supermarket floor at 7am on a Tuesday carries different risks from the same floor at noon on a wet Saturday. A fixed inspection timetable treats them the same.

A schedule built for quiet periods can leave long gaps. Spills, wet footwear and crowded aisles can arrive faster than staff can check them. Moving existing effort to the hours that need it is an operational decision first and a legal one second.

Why fixed inspection rounds leave gaps

Footfall is only one driver. Rain carries water through the entrance. Promotions pull crowds to particular aisles. Lunchtime, after-work and weekend peaks change how many shoppers carry drinks or open packaging as they walk. Each factor raises the chance that a hazard reaches a customer before staff find it.

Staffing adds pressure. The same employee may restock shelves, cover a till and walk the floor. In busy periods, those duties compete. Competing duties do not prove negligence, but they can delay detection.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is Britain’s workplace safety regulator. It calls slips and trips the single most common cause of major injury in retail. It says most accidents happen when smooth cleaned floors stay wet or spills linger.

The legal position differs by country. In Great Britain, the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974 requires employers to protect employees and anyone affected by their work. The duty applies so far as is reasonably practicable. Regulation 12 of the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992 adds a floor-specific duty. Floors must stay free of anything that may cause a slip, again so far as is reasonably practicable. In the United States, premises liability is largely a matter for state law. In many states, a claim turns on knowledge. Did the store know, or should it have known, about the hazard? How long had it been there? These questions are central to grocery store slip-and-fall claims, where inspection records and staff responses can help establish whether reasonable precautions were taken. Whichever rules apply, records of what a store did, and when, tend to matter.

What the HSE case studies show

One dHSE case study of a shopping centre shows why timing matters. A safety manager analysed known slip incidents and found a pronounced peak over lunchtime. Busier footfall alone could not account for it. Shoppers were eating as they browsed, and food and drink hit the floor. The cleaners’ meal break fell at the same time, so nobody was clearing spills.

The centre changed the cleaners’ break pattern so spills were cleared quickly during the rush. HSE says the change eliminated the lunchtime peak and significantly reduced overall slip levels. It adds that the redesigned cleaning system contributed to incidents falling to less than a third of previous levels. The study does not name the centre, give incident counts or date the changes. It also does not separate the break change from the other cleaning improvements.

A second HSE case study covers a large supermarket in a nationwide chain. A risk assessment and incident review flagged slipping as one of its most significant safety issues. In wet weather, the store laid extra matting at the entrance. Greeters watched for water being walked in and called cleaners. In very bad weather or busy periods, a cleaner stayed at the entrance. On the shop floor, the store had enough staff active to spot spills quickly and installed spill stations. The company reported a 25 per cent fall in slipping incidents where the spill system operated. HSE gives no baseline or sample size and calls the entrance measures interim.

Both cases are single organisations. They show what one operator found, not what any retailer should expect.

Using data you already hold to set the schedule

Most grocers already hold the inputs for a footfall-led plan. Door counters and transaction volumes show when stores are busiest. Weather forecasts flag wet-entrance days. Promotional calendars show which aisles will draw crowds. Incident logs show when slips and near misses happened before.

The steps below are suggestions, not findings. Start by plotting incident and near-miss times against hourly footfall. If they cluster in the peaks, as they did at the shopping centre, the current schedule has a gap.

Then adjust in four ways. Stagger breaks so cleaners and floor staff do not leave the floor together at peak hours. Shorten inspection intervals when footfall or rainfall forecasts rise, and lengthen them when stores are quiet. Move routine wet cleaning to quieter hours, as HSE cleaning guidance suggests. Schedule replenishment away from peaks too, and keep spill response staffed through them. Name who owns the floor in each hour, so inspection does not depend on whoever happens to be free.

Measuring whether the floor was actually safe

Counting completed inspections measures effort, not outcome. A log can show every round signed off while a spill sat unnoticed between rounds.

Three measures give a truer picture. Track the time from detection to hazard cleared. Track the share of hazards cleared within a target during peak hours, compared with quiet hours. Track incidents and near misses per thousand transactions, so busy stores do not look worse simply because they serve more people.

Incident documentation supports all three. Records showing when staff found a hazard, who responded and what happened next help managers spot weak points. They also help insurers, regulators and courts understand what the store did.

What a missed spill costs, and where to start

The costs extend beyond the injury. HSE estimates that slips and trips cost UK employers more than £500 million a year in lost production and other costs, across all sectors. At store level, a serious incident can bring an insurance claim and higher premiums at renewal. It can also consume staff time in investigation, close an aisle and, if it reaches social media or the press, damage the store’s reputation.

HSE’s supermarket case study states that one slipping incident could cost the company £15,000 or more. It calls a cleaner posted at the entrance in bad weather a small cost by comparison. The case study is undated, so retailers should rebuild that figure from their own claims data.

None of this proves that thinner staffing causes injuries. The practical test is simpler. If your data shows risk peaking at certain hours, your schedule should peak with it. Pilot one store, track response times for a quarter and let the results decide how far to go.