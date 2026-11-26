NS&I has increased interest rates across its British Savings Bonds, offering savers returns of more than 5% on every fixed-term option as competition for deposits intensifies.

The Treasury-backed savings provider has launched new issues of its one, two, three and five-year British Savings Bonds, alongside a new three-year Green Savings Bond.

The products are fixed-term versions of NS&I’s Guaranteed Growth Bonds and Guaranteed Income Bonds. All the new issues are available to both new customers and existing savers whose previous bonds are maturing.

The biggest rate is now available on the five-year British Savings Bond, paying 5.35% AER, up from 5.17%.

The three-year bond has increased from 5.10% to 5.27%, while the two-year option has risen from 5.07% to 5.25%.

The one-year bond now pays 5.21%, up from 4.99%.

Meanwhile, the new three-year Green Savings Bond offers 5.15% AER, up from 4.73%.

NS&I said the changes reflected movements in the wider savings market and would help it meet its net financing target, while balancing the interests of savers, taxpayers and the broader financial services sector.

Andrew Westhead, NS&I’s retail director, said: “Today’s higher rates give savers looking for a fixed-term home for their money a range of options from NS&I.

“The increases reflect changes in the wider savings market.”

The latest increases put all four British Savings Bond terms above the 5% threshold, strengthening their appeal to savers seeking a guaranteed return over a set period.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfactscompare.co.uk, said: “The British Savings Bonds from NS&I have received a decent boost, with rates now moving beyond 5% across all fixed terms.”

She said the Green Savings Bond could also attract customers looking to combine a fixed return with support for environmental projects backed by the Government.

However, she urged savers to compare the product with alternatives before committing their money.

“The launch of a new Green Savings Bond paying 5.15% AER will also appeal to consumers who want their savings to contribute towards Government-backed environmental projects while securing a fixed return, however, it’s worth taking time to compare other savings accounts with an ethical stance, for different terms, perhaps even cash Isas.

“These latest rate rises reflect the competitive nature of the savings market, which may well continue over the coming months, as interest rates are expected to be higher for longer.

“Competition is great news for savers, but they must be sure to compare deals with the wider market and not presume the top returns will stay on the shelf for long.

“Some of the top rates continue to be offered by challenger banks and building societies.”