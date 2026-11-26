The owner of Toby Carvery, All Bar One and Miller & Carter has warned it faces an additional £95 million in costs next year, as rising wages and continued pressure on the hospitality sector threaten to squeeze profits.

Mitchells & Butlers, the FTSE 250 pub and restaurant group, said the expected increase followed £120 million of cost headwinds during the year just ended, before measures to mitigate their impact.

Despite the pressures, the company reported higher annual profits, with adjusted pre-tax earnings rising 5.3% to £259 million in the year to September 26.

The group has faced substantial increases in employment costs following rises in the national minimum wage and employer National Insurance contributions. It also highlighted “high increases” in food costs, including meat, over the past year.

But the outlook suggests little immediate relief. Mitchells & Butlers told shareholders on Thursday it expected “cost headwinds of around £95 million” in the coming financial year, equivalent to 4% of its cost base.

The company said statutory rate rises would be the main driver, particularly through their impact on labour costs. It also warned of volatility in energy markets, although it stressed that half of its energy requirements for the current year had already been covered.

The warning comes despite signs of resilience in customer demand. Like-for-like sales increased by 2.1% in the year to September, helping annual revenue reach £2.75 billion against what the group described as a “challenging” trading backdrop.

Sales have continued to grow into the new financial year, rising 1.1% on a like-for-like basis during its first eight weeks.

Trading was particularly difficult between April and June, when the company was affected by periods of “extreme heat” and the timing of Easter. However, it returned to growth in the fourth quarter, supported by stronger demand for drinks and robust trading in London.

Chief executive Phil Urban said: “We are pleased to report another year of strong performance, with adjusted operating profit growth despite the well-publicised cost headwinds facing the sector in addition to the effect of a very hot summer.

“As we look to the year ahead, we remain confident in our ability to drive the business forward through our strong operational execution combined with our established Ignite improvement programme and disciplined capital investment strategy.”

Analysts said the group’s performance had exceeded expectations, despite the difficult operating environment.

Peel Hunt’s Douglas Jack said Mitchells & Butlers’ pre-tax performance was ahead of the broker’s forecasts for the year. He also predicted like-for-like sales growth would accelerate to 2.5% in the current financial year.

Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said the company remained exposed to a challenging environment, despite its recent share-price recovery.

“There is little doubt that M&B remains in a challenging space, while the stock’s 33% rally over the last six months leaves it vulnerable to some profit taking as evidenced in opening trades,” he said.

However, he added that management’s focus on areas within its control had attracted investor support, with market consensus rating the shares a strong buy.