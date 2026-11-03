Online sellers face new VAT burden as Budget shifts tax responsibility to marketplaces

UK online retailers are being urged to review their margins, sales channels and customer-retention strategies ahead of a major change to marketplace VAT rules in October 2027.

Online marketplaces will be required to collect VAT on qualifying sales made by UK businesses through their platforms from October 2027, shifting responsibility for handling the tax and extending a system that already applies to overseas sellers.

The measure, confirmed in the Budget on 28 October 2026, is intended to tackle VAT non-compliance and create fairer competition between domestic and overseas traders. But for independent retailers operating on tight margins, it could prompt a reassessment of pricing, cash flow and their reliance on major ecommerce platforms.

The change will affect VAT-registered UK businesses selling through online marketplaces, as well as sellers who are not VAT-registered but generate more than £90,000 in annual sales on a single marketplace. Other qualifying sellers may also be covered, subject to the final rules and exclusions.

The threshold is particularly important because it applies to sales through an individual marketplace. Retailers using several platforms will need to understand how their turnover is treated under the detailed rules, rather than assuming that their overall online revenue tells the whole story.

For shoppers, the change is unlikely to be immediately visible. Marketplaces will handle VAT behind the scenes, meaning checkout arrangements should remain broadly familiar. The commercial consequences, however, could be more significant.

Smaller businesses may face pressure to revisit prices and profit margins as they adapt to the new arrangements. Some could also encourage customers to buy directly through their own websites, reducing their dependence on marketplaces and the costs associated with selling through them.

Cameron Batt, founder of ecommerce reviews and loyalty platform Cartnio, said independent retailers should use the transition to strengthen customer relationships rather than compete solely on price.

“Compliance is only half the story. The retailers who grow will be the ones customers trust.”

He added: “When shoppers are watching every pound, discounts alone won’t bring them back. Confidence will. Give people a reason to believe in what they’re buying, and a reason to return.”

Batt said reviews and loyalty schemes could help smaller retailers compete with larger platforms and brands.

“Reviews win the first sale. Loyalty wins the next one. Brands that bring the two together build relationships that outlast a single order.”

His advice comes as independent sellers face the prospect of adapting their operations well before the October 2027 implementation date.

There are five immediate steps retailers should consider. First, calculate annual sales on each marketplace and compare them with the £90,000 threshold. Second, maintain clear records distinguishing marketplace transactions from purchases made through their own websites.

Third, model the potential effect on prices, margins and cash flow. Fourth, monitor GOV.UK for detailed eligibility requirements, exclusions and clarification as the rules are finalised. Finally, invest in direct customer relationships through genuine reviews, reliable service and loyalty rewards.

Batt argued that smaller retailers should concentrate on the advantages they can offer beyond headline prices.

“Independent retailers can’t outspend the giants. But they can beat them on trust.”

He added: “You can’t control the economy. You can control the experience. Clear product information, genuine reviews, great service and smart loyalty rewards all give shoppers a reason to choose you.”

The VAT change is still almost a year away from taking effect, and the precise impact will depend on the final rules. But sellers that wait until implementation approaches risk leaving themselves little time to adjust.

Batt’s message is blunt: “Stop competing on price alone. Give customers a reason to come back.”