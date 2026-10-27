Britain faces winter energy squeeze as Iran war threatens global gas supplies

Britain is expected to have enough gas and electricity to keep homes powered through the winter, but the Iran war is intensifying concerns over energy prices as the country becomes increasingly dependent on overseas supplies.

The National Energy System Operator (Neso) forecasts that Britain’s electricity system will retain a 5.9 gigawatt (GW) surplus between the end of October and the end of March, equivalent to a 9.5 per cent buffer against peak demand. That is marginally below last winter’s 10 per cent margin.

The assessment offers reassurance that the country is unlikely to face widespread electricity shortages, even as disruption to global energy markets exposes the risks of relying on imported fuel.

Neso, the publicly owned body responsible for balancing electricity supply and demand, warned that tighter conditions could emerge on particularly cold days in December or January, when weak winds and limited sunshine reduce renewable generation just as households increase heating consumption.

Such conditions could require the operator to issue notices encouraging generators to bring additional capacity online.

“Despite continued geopolitical uncertainty and volatility in global energy markets, Britain enters this winter with a resilient and well-prepared electricity system,” said Deborah Petterson, Neso’s director of whole energy system resilience.

The gas outlook is similarly reassuring on supply, but less comfortable on Britain’s growing exposure to international markets.

National Gas expects the country to have sufficient supply capacity even under its worst-case scenarios. However, domestic production from the UK continental shelf is forecast to fall by about 5 per cent, while liquefied natural gas imports are expected to increase by approximately 6 per cent.

That shift leaves Britain more exposed to global competition for fuel as conflict involving Iran disrupts shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic waterway that carried about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies before the conflict.

Disruption has intensified competition for alternative cargoes and pushed up prices. Across Europe, gas storage has also remained below target levels after higher summer prices made replenishing reserves less attractive.

Britain benefits from supplies from the North Sea, imports from Norway and liquefied natural gas shipments, particularly from the Americas. Government approval for drilling at the Jackdaw gas field could also support domestic production.

Yet sufficient physical supply offers little protection against the financial consequences of an international price shock.

Households are already facing a higher Ofgem energy price cap from October, with bills expected to rise further in January.

Glenn Bryn-Jacobsen, National Gas’s director of energy systems and resilience, said gas remained essential as electricity generation became more dependent on weather conditions.

“The flexibility and reliability provided by gas remains critical to maintaining energy security and keeping the lights on when renewable output is low,” he said.

Britain’s immediate challenge is therefore less about whether it can secure enough energy this winter than what that energy will cost. The country may have sufficient capacity to keep the lights on, but its growing dependence on global markets leaves households vulnerable to a conflict thousands of miles away.