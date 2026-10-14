Nexa founder Eliot Hibbert recognised in 2026 LDC Top 50

Eliot Hibbert, founder and CEO of Nexa, has been recognised as one of The LDC Top 50 Most Ambitious Business Leaders for 2026.

Private equity investor LDC created the programme in partnership with The Times, and it is now in its ninth year. LDC says the programme recognises people behind ambitious medium-sized UK businesses. More than 620 business leaders from across the UK were nominated for the 2026 programme.

Hibbert set up the Shropshire-based virtual law firm in 2017 after practising commercial law for 15 years. His official LDC profile reports that Nexa has more than 200 lawyers, supported by more than 30 staff and over 100 assistants.

Nexa describes its business as a consultancy-led law firm. The firm says its model allows lawyers to develop their own practices while using Nexa’s infrastructure, technology and support.

Eliot Hibbert said: “Nexa was founded on the belief that there was a better way to build a modern law firm, and being recognised alongside such an impressive group of leaders is a real reflection of the ambition and hard work of the whole Nexa team. We’re still building, still challenging convention, and there is plenty more to come.”

In his LDC profile, Hibbert said: “We have grown every year since inception and the plan is to keep growing sustainably by finding the very best lawyers and treating them well.”

The 2026 Top 50 businesses have combined annual turnover of £1.4 billion and combined pre-tax profits of £152 million, according to LDC. The businesses employ 8,457 people in locations ranging from Dundee to Bristol.

The official 2026 list includes leaders from businesses operating in sectors such as healthcare, technology, professional services, consumer products and industry.

The LDC Top 50 and Ones to Watch were celebrated at an awards ceremony at BAFTA 195 Piccadilly in London on 7th October 2026. The event also recognised the winners of the programme’s individual award categories.

John Garner, managing partner at LDC, said: “Across the UK, these business leaders are finding new opportunities, investing in their people and building for the future. I congratulate every leader featured this year and wish them continued success.”

Hibbert’s official profile and the full 2026 list are available on the LDC website.