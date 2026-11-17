South Korea scrambled fighter jets after several Russian military aircraft entered its air defence identification zone in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting a fresh military encounter in increasingly contested skies over the region.

The Russian planes briefly entered the Korea Air Defence Identification Zone (KADIZ) on November 17, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Seoul’s military said it had detected the aircraft before they reached the zone and deployed Air Force fighters to monitor their movements. The Russian planes subsequently left without entering South Korea’s sovereign airspace, the JCS added.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the aircraft entered without notifying Seoul in advance.

The KADIZ is designed to help South Korea identify foreign military and civilian aircraft approaching its territory and reduce the risk of accidental confrontation. It is not sovereign airspace, however, and does not carry the same legal status as a country’s territorial skies.

Foreign military aircraft are generally expected to notify the relevant authorities before entering such zones, although air defence identification zones are not recognised as sovereign territory under international law.

The latest incident comes amid repeated encounters involving Russian and Chinese military aircraft operating near South Korea. In June, nearly 10 Chinese and Russian aircraft entered the KADIZ over the East Sea and waters off the country’s southern coast.

The formation included bombers and fighter jets, which entered and departed the zone in succession. South Korea again scrambled fighters to track the aircraft, but confirmed that none had violated its airspace.

Seoul subsequently lodged formal protests with Moscow and Beijing.

The encounters underline the persistent security pressures facing South Korea as Russian and Chinese military activity continues around the Korean peninsula. Although Tuesday’s incident did not involve a breach of territorial airspace, the deployment of South Korean fighters highlights the potential for miscalculation when foreign military aircraft operate close to the country’s borders.