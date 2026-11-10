Temp Insurance UK reveals uninsured driving convictions soar 70% in three counties as police launch Operation Drive Insured crackdown

Nearly 77,000 drivers were convicted of driving without insurance last year, and young drivers borrowing a friend’s car are among the most likely to be caught.

Convictions for uninsured driving have soared by more than 70 percent in a year in three English counties, new figures reveal, as police begin a week-long national crackdown.

Courts in Cambridgeshire, Gloucestershire and Hampshire saw rises of 78, 75 and 73 percent respectively in 2025, according to Ministry of Justice records analysed by short-term car insurance site Temp Insurance UK.

Across England and Wales, 76,983 drivers were convicted last year, up 7 percent on 2024 and the second rise in a row.

The figures are released as Operation Drive Insured gets under way. Police forces across the UK will spend the week stopping suspected uninsured vehicles and seizing them at the roadside. Last year’s operation took 4,654 cars off the road.

Chris Richards, founder of Temp Insurance UK, said: “Thousands of the drivers in these figures are not criminals. They are young people who borrowed a car, thought their own insurance covered them, and found out at the roadside that it did not.

“Most comprehensive policies no longer let you drive another car. Hardly anyone knows that until they are standing on the hard shoulder watching their mate’s car go onto a recovery truck.”

Young drivers hit hardest

Almost one in four of those convicted, 18,726, were aged 18 to 24.

Drivers aged 21 to 24 were convicted at a rate of 42.4 for every 10,000 licence holders, more than three times the rate for drivers in their forties.

London had the highest conviction rate in the country, with 59.4 for every 10,000 vehicles in the Metropolitan Police area. Thames Valley had the lowest at 8.4.

Courts fined uninsured drivers an average of £467, and more than one in five was banned from driving.

The £419 mistake

For anyone who passed their test in the last two years, the punishment is harsher than a fine. The six penalty points that come with the £300 fixed penalty are enough to have a new driver’s licence revoked.

They must then pay £34 for a new provisional licence, £23 to retake the theory test and £62 for a weekday practical, a total of £419 before a single lesson. The current wait for a practical test is 11.6 weeks, and the conviction stays on the licence for four years.

The friend who lent the car can be prosecuted too. Letting someone drive your car without insurance is an offence in itself, and police can take the vehicle away on the spot.

How to stay legal

Drivers lending or borrowing a car should check the insurance certificate rather than assume. If the borrower is not covered, they can be added as a named driver or take out a short-term policy in their own name, which covers them on that car for anything from an hour to 28 days without touching the owner’s policy or no claims bonus.

Temp Insurance UK’s full analysis, including figures for all 42 police force areas, is available online.