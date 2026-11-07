Is Trump deliberately sitting on his hands? Ukraine left in the dark over $400m US military aid

Ukraine has yet to receive details from Washington on how the Pentagon intends to spend nearly $400mn in military assistance earmarked for Kyiv, raising fresh questions over the delivery and transparency of American support as the war with Russia continues.

Denys Sienik, Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires in the US, said Kyiv had repeatedly sought clarification from American officials but had received no confirmation of which contracts had been signed, what equipment would be purchased or when the funding would reach Ukraine.

His comments, reported by Suspilne, come despite US Senator Chris Coons saying the Pentagon had already spent almost all the money under contract.

“We have no confirmation from the American side or from NATO — specifically, from NSATU in Wiesbaden — about where the funds are, which contracts have already been signed or will be signed, and exactly what these funds will be used for. In other words, essentially, we have no information at all about what is happening,” Sienik said.

He said Ukrainian representatives had approached both the US Department of Defense and officials at the Nato Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine command in Wiesbaden, Germany, in an effort to establish how the money would be allocated.

The funding is intended to address several pressing military requirements, including ammunition purchases, logistical support and the maintenance and operation of F-16 fighter jets supplied to Ukraine.

“We need everything: ammunition and logistical support. This involves a number of contracts, including those related to supporting the operation of F-16 aircraft. This is a significant amount of money. We would very much like to get answers to our questions and understand when and exactly how these funds will be used. This is extremely important,” Sienik said.

The Pentagon announced almost $400mn in defence assistance shortly before a funding deadline, prompting criticism from senators over the handling of the allocation. The Trump administration has also told Congress that the full amount would not be spent immediately, with disbursements extending through 2029.

The uncertainty adds to broader concerns in Kyiv about delays in American military support. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has recently said Ukraine remains without $16bn in US assistance under previous agreements.

Washington has also excluded Patriot air-defence missiles from a recent military aid package, a significant concern for a country seeking to protect its cities and critical infrastructure from Russian missile attacks.

For Kyiv, the issue is not simply whether the money has been authorised, but whether it can be translated into weapons, supplies and operational support when they are needed on the battlefield.